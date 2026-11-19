Chad Bronstein isn’t taking Dana White’s criticism lying down. After the Merab Dvalishvili-Usman Nurmagomedov brawl, the UFC CEO questioned why the promotion hasn’t figured out how to keep its stars from throwing down. Now, RAF’s CEO is firing back, and he’s got a pretty simple question for White: does the UFC really have a clean record when it comes to fighter beefs?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have a great relationship with the UFC, but I will say as a comment back to that, is that how long has the UFC been around for?” Bronstein told MMA Fighting. “And do they still have incidents at the UFC? OK, so the question should be posed back to them because at the end of the day, I don’t comment on the UFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[UFC] is a great organization and we have a great relationship with them, and I have nothing but respect for them, but at the end of the day, it’s unfair to say that statement because stuff still happens there, correct? So that’s the answer to that question.”

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

Chad Bronstein’s clapback came after Dana White took a pretty brutal shot at RAF after the incident between Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov, claiming the promotion has seemingly found a way to have a fight break out at nearly every event. According to the head honcho, RAF should have learned by now after the string of controversies and figured out how to stop the chaos before it happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RAF, there’s literally a fist fight at every single one of these things,” he told Eurosport. “The RAF guys, you think they would learn after a couple of these and figure out how to stop this from happening, and normally what we do is we know when there’s beef, and we do our best.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The last one that happened with Khabib’s crew and Dillon Danis [UFC 229], I completely blame myself for that. I knew he was there. I messed up on that one, not my team.”

White also rejected the idea that these incidents are somehow good for business, saying the UFC tries to spot potential trouble when fighters already have beef and prevent things from getting out of hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAF, though, has had its fair share of chaos. The first major incident came at RAF 6, when Arman Tsarukyan punched wrestling influencer Georgio Poullas after a heated match. The fighters’ teams then got involved in an all out brawl, forcing RAF to tighten security around the stage.

And it didn’t stop there. Dillon Danis clashed with Khamzat Chimaev after ‘Borz’ pinned him at RAF 10, while Tsarukyan tried to go after Danis at the RAF 14 press conference over his “Khamzat is my b—-” T-shirt. Belal Muhammad also went after Colby Covington at the RAF 11 post-match press conference, but security quickly stepped in.

ADVERTISEMENT

That doesn’t exactly mean the UFC has a spotless security record, though. As Dana White himself pointed out, even with all its protocols, the promotion has had some pretty wild security failures over the years.

In 2018, Conor McGregor and his crew stormed a restricted loading dock at UFC 223 and attacked a fighter bus with a metal dolly. Then came UFC 229, where Khabib Nurmagomedov jumped the cage after defeating ‘The Notorious,’ triggering an all-out riot inside and outside the Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things got messy again at UFC 279 in 2022, when brawls between the camps of Khamzat Chimaev, Kevin Holland, and Nate Diaz forced the promotion to scrap the press conference. And at UFC 322 in November 2025, there was another melee featuring the Dagestani camp and Dillon Danis.

Chad Bronstein admits RAF still has work to do but insists the promotion has learned from those incidents and made major changes. He pointed to the Las Vegas event featuring Khamzat Chimaev and Arman Tsarukyan as proof that RAF can handle even potentially explosive situations without things getting out of hand.

“Grown men make their own decisions,” he explained. “We had enough security in the press conference, but because it got even heightened after that [RAF 14] situation, Dillon Danis was literally walking with a military behind him in Vegas, making sure that he was not going to get beat up or [get in] any fights and that they were totally separated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You saw on the stage in Vegas when they wrestled; we even let Khamzat coach Arman, and we had enough security on there to manage and mitigate any risk, which we did. They shook hands and got off. So we definitely learned our lesson constantly, and no one’s perfect, and we are going to continue to evolve and make sure that situations don’t arise.”

For the RAF head, the Tsarukyan-Poullas incident is still the only confrontation that truly crossed the line.

“The only real fistfight we had that was a real, like-crazy one… is when the Arman and Georgio first one went down,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident pushed RAF to add barricades around the stage and make further changes to its security setup.

Chad Bronstein makes it clear the Abu Dhabi brawl was not planned

The latest controversy erupted when Usman Nurmagomedov confronted Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi, with the situation quickly turning into a larger brawl involving members of both camps. Everyone involved was detained, leaving RAF to deal with the fallout.

Chad Bronstein admitted he was in a meeting when another RAF executive called to tell him what happened. He then spent the next 48 hours doing everything he could to help ‘The Machine’ and his friend Saba Lazishvili get released.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for the Dagestani camp, they were eventually released on Tuesday after Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped in to help out. But despite the massive attention the incident brought RAF, Bronstein insists there was nothing deliberate about the confrontation.

“This one was not planned. Because it was not something that was… it was just an unfortunate situation that there was some backstory between the two of them,” he said. “But the way it happened wasn’t right, obviously I don’t even know; it’s just, I got to figure out ways to solve that, but that was a tough one because it was a coincidental thing.

“They were walking out at a certain time to go for a tour, and then he was checking in, and I just think that it happened so fast. And, again, you never want that to happen. We see some comments from people, and at the end of the day, in combat sports, unfortunately, as we both know, there’s a lot of these situations that do happen.”

RAF may never be able to completely eliminate these explosive moments, but Chad Bronstein believes the promotion can keep them from spiraling out of control. After the latest Abu Dhabi chaos, the message is clear: The RAF has to keep evolving, especially since another major incident could put even more pressure on the promotion.