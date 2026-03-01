RAF Founder Disappointed After Arman Tsarukyan’s Punch Led to Brawl at RAF 6

Has Arman Tsarukyan’s temper got the better of him once again? The top-ranked UFC fighter was doing a side quest at the RAF 06 event, which ended up badly. In a freestyle wrestling match with Georgio Poullas, things turned into a full-fledged brawl after the Armenian punched him once the fight was done. That unnecessary chaos turned heads as fans started raising questions. And now, the RAF top brass have addressed the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the RAF 06 post-fight presser, the promotion’s chief media officer, Eric Bischoff, and Founder, Chad Bronstein, addressed the situation. Following the chaos, both moguls seemed disappointed in how the event’s family-friendly atmosphere was harmed after the altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

RAF top brass addresses Arman Tsarukyan’s brawl at RAF 06 event

“It was just too long! Joking aside, I was disappointed because there is just so much good stuff about Real American Freestyle. I’m really proud of the entire team that works really hard to put together a great package,” Eric Bischoff stated. “I was looking forward to cool moments, and yeah, what happened tonight is going to create controversy, and the right kind of controversy can create cash. But it can also create backlash, too. So we’re just going to look through the tape and deal with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

I think what’s important is that we pride ourselves on being a family-friendly combat sport. So obviously, we don’t try to go out and have these kinds of situations,” the CEO and Founder, Chad Bronstein, opened up about the situation. “We are on six events, not even a blip. So it’s going to happen, unfortunately, but like Eric said, we’ve just got to figure out how to make sure that it doesn’t,” he concluded.

Well, as we can see, both RAF top brass are visibly unhappy with the situation. However, as the disappointment is apparent, there are definitely some subtle differences when it comes to the actual brawl. Some of the after-event clips have shown that Poullas was slapping Arman Tsarukyan during the action, which led him to lose his cool, which eventually caused the fallout.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But in the end, the consensus purportedly seems to be that UFC lightweight standout landing that extra punch after winning the wrestling match instigated the actual brawl. So in that case, the RAF executives getting seemingly disappointed with the action seems understandable.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, it seems the trouble has actually just started for Tsarukyan after the influencer-wrestler opened up about the aftermath of the altercation.

Georgio Poullas talks about the aftermath of RAF brawl

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the devastating brawl, Grappling Reels reportedly uploaded pictures that showed Georgio Poullas looking battered. The outlet shared two images of the freestyle wrestler leaking blood from his nose as medical staff transported him to the hospital. As officials escorted him out of the arena in an ambulance, the influencer-wrestler explained what happened inside the ring.

In a follow-up video, Poullas claimed that 12 Armenians who had come to support Arman Tsarukyan attacked him, while his father and brother stepped in and pulled him out of the clash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alright, I want to send a message to all my fans and supporters,” Poullas said in his video. “I want to thank you guys. I hope you guys got some enjoyment out of the match tonight. Unfortunately, I was jumped. But as you guys saw, my 62-year-old dad and both my brothers came to my rescue. That’s the way we were brought up, to fight for each other no matter what. We were outnumbered by like 12 Armenians, and they came out there running, fighting with me, fighting for me,” he added.

Now, things definitely spiraled out of control in the RAF event as two high-profile athletes went into an impulsive, rage-filled brawl, and there’s definitely a big question mark over their future at the wrestling event. Previously, Arman Tsarukyan headbutted Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, which everyone called a bad decision. So, would the RAF also warn him? Only time will tell.

That said, what do you think about the whole RAF event fiasco? Let us know in the comments section below.