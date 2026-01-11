RAF Issues Public Apology as Yoel Romero Triggers Major Confusion After Bo Nickal Fight Cancellation

Chaos doesn’t usually arrive quietly, and at RAF (Real American Freestyle) 05, it came wrapped in conflicting statements, late-night weigh-in drama, and one of the most confusing cancellations the promotion has faced to date. And at the center of it all? Yoel Romero, Bo Nickal, and an apology that arrived only after the damage was done.

Early reports suggested multiple fighters missed weight, including Stephen Buchanan. RAF even released a statement claiming as much. Then came the reversal.

In a follow-up post on X, the promotion admitted the mistake outright with, “UPDATE: There was a mistake in the statement sent this afternoon. Stephen Buchanan did not miss weight for his scheduled match against Pat Downey. He will however be competing against Yoel Romero this evening. Izzy Martinez, Chad Bronstein, and the entire RAF team apologizes to Stephen and his camp for releasing the wrong information.”

That correction mattered a lot because the initial statement reshaped the entire narrative of the card. And by the time the RAF walked it back, Bo Nickal had already stepped forward to explain why his fight was off.

Nickal addressed the situation directly, and his tone wasn’t dramatic. He was disappointed as he stated in a video shared by Saturday Night Lights on X, “What’s up everybody? If you haven’t already heard, I unfortunately won’t be competing tonight at RAF 05. Really bummed about it, but Yoel was not able to make weight. He came in at 212 pounds, so seven pounds over what the arranged weight class was.”

Seven pounds. That number is doing heavy lifting here. In wrestling, especially at this level, that’s not a minor discrepancy. Nickal made that clear in his statement. For a fighter like the Penn State standout, whose entire brand is built on technical dominance and controlled environments, agreeing to that would’ve set a bad precedent.

Still, the optics were messy. RAF initially announced that Yoel Romero had missed weight and would be stripped of his interim title, crowning Bo Nickal the undisputed light heavyweight champion by default. Then came the added confusion around Buchanan, which the promotion later admitted was incorrect. So what were fans supposed to believe in real time? And this isn’t even the first time Romero vs. Nickal fell apart.

They were booked once before at RAF 4 last December, only for Nickal to be pulled under unclear circumstances. Two cancellations. Same matchup. That pattern raises questions. Is this just bad luck? Or is it a sign that this fight is harder to make than it looks on paper?

To RAF’s credit, Yoel Romero will still be competing. Instead of the planned showdown, he faces Stephen Buchanan, who was suddenly thrust into a new matchup after being wrongly labeled as missing weight. That alone shows how one miscommunication can ripple outward and affect multiple careers in the span of hours. But ‘Soldier of God’ isn’t just content with a return to the wrestling mats as he has also set his sights on a UFC legend for a showdown inside the squared circle!

Yoel Romero thrusts his name into the conversation for Anderson Silva’s next boxing opponent

Yoel Romero has never been the type to stay in one lane. After tech-falling Pat Downey at Real American Freestyle 4, he made it clear that wrestling is only part of the plan. So when he watched Anderson Silva knock out Tyron Woodley in a recent boxing bout, Romero didn’t just applaud. He interrupted the conversation.

“I want every sport and don’t blink because boxing, I’m coming for the boxing,” Romero told The Schmo. And then he went straight for the jugular.

Silva had called out Chris Weidman after the fight, but Romero wasn’t having it. “Come on, Silva. Come on, my man. You know I am the man. You need to fight with me. You need to fight me, I need to fight you, let’s do it. Boxing, let’s go Anderson.”

That’s vintage ‘Soldier of God’. And context matters here. Silva is 50. Romero is 48. Both have crossed into boxing late in their careers. Silva’s record sits at 4–2, and his knockout of Woodley proved he still carries timing and power.

Romero saw that uppercut and didn’t hesitate. “Amazing, that’s why I want to fight him in boxing,” he said, before adding with a grin, “See you soon, boy.”

So while RAF works to steady the ship after a turbulent weigh-in day, Yoel Romero is already chasing the next headline. The question isn’t whether he’ll slow down. It’s how many sports he plans to conquer before someone finally makes him blink!