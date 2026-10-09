RAF’s Arman Tsarukyan vs. Gracie Family Member Match Announcement Doesn’t Sit Well With Fans

Real American Freestyle (RAF) has turned heads by announcing Arman Tsarukyan’s return to the wrestling mat against a member of the legendary Gracie family. But even though the UFC lightweight contender is facing a fairly well-known name from the decorated martial arts lineage, fans aren’t too thrilled about the matchup.

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On October 8th, the RAF announced Arman Tsarukyan will square off against Neiman Gracie Stambowsky on November 14 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

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“THIS IS WHAT YOU’VE BEEN WAITING FOR 👀🔥 Arman Tsarukyan takes on Neiman Gracie at #RAFABUDHABI on NOV 14 at Etihad Arena,” the RAF posted.

On paper, the Armenian’s return against a fighter from the Gracie family holds up reasonably well. Alongside Tsarukyan himself, Neiman Gracie has also been a recognizable personality, particularly because of him coming from a family who have pioneered Brazilian jiu-jitsu in 1917.

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Imago September 20, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: ARMAN TSARUKYAN defeated MAURICIO RUFFY by KO elbows at 4:56 of Round 1 during UFC 331 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAo117 20260920_zsp_o117_042 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Neiman is a fourth-generation member of the Gracie family. His roots belong to the legendary lineage through his mother, Carla Gracie, who is the daughter of Robson Gracie. On the other hand, the 37-year-old’s late father, Márcio Stambowsky, was also an eighth-degree coral belt in Gracie Jiu-Jitsu and was regarded as one of the legendary practitioners of the 1980s.

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As a lifelong Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, Neiman began participating in competitions from a very young age and won many major championships, like the IBJJF Pan American Championship and the IBJJF New York Open. After dominating the BJJ scene for years, Neiman finally turned his attention toward proper MMA.

The Rio de Janeiro native started his professional MMA career in 2013 under World Series of Fighting (WSOF). After going 2-0 in WSOF, Gracie caught promoter Scott Coker’s eye and signed with Bellator. Expectations were high on Neiman’s shoulders, and he proved that his foray into MMA was no passing experiment.

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During his Bellator run, Gracie faced tough competition in Javier Torres and Ed Ruth. But his name truly entered the spotlight in the MMA world when he faced Rory MacDonald for the Bellator welterweight title in 2019.

The 37-year-old ultimately fell short of becoming a champion, losing the bout via unanimous decision against MacDonald. Regardless of that setback, he boasts an impressive 10-4 record in Bellator.

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Despite building a credible name, Neiman Gracie’s MMA journey came to a halt when the PFL didn’t renew his contract after he lost to Magomed Umalatov in 2024. His current MMA record stands at 13-6-0.

The scion of the Gracie family finally returned in 2026 to make his freestyle wrestling debut at RAF Moscow against UFC middleweight Shara Magomedov in September. However, Neiman ended up losing to ‘Bullet’ via decision, making his debut in RAF underwhelming.

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In contrast, Arman Tsarukyan’s run has been nothing short of astonishing so far. The Armenian recently solidified his place once again in the UFC lightweight title picture by beating Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 in September. Plus, Tsarukyan’s RAF record stands at 7-1, with only Colby Covington beating him at RAF 11.

Perhaps sensing a lopsided win for Tsarukyan, fans completely grilled the matchup in the comments of the RAF post, saying nobody had been waiting for their recently announced showdown.

Fans grill RAF after announcement of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Neiman Gracie

One fan quickly chimed in and wrote, “No one has been ‘’WAITING FOR THIS LOL’’ Give arman a fun matchup.” After that, another fan commented, “Find me a single soul that was waiting for this and I’ll delete my account.” This comment drew a witty response from another user, who wrote, “Account has never been more safe.”

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Continuing the string of backlash, another fan wrote, “Man, I’m already getting to the point where it doesn’t matter who the opponent is anymore, as long as it’s a major ranker class.”

Though Neiman Gracie is a relatively renowned name, Arman Tsarukyan’s competition has been far more active and bigger. The Armenian’s RAF career was shaped by marquee matchups with Tony Ferguson, Urijah Faber, and Georgio Poullas, which catapulted him into stardom.

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Compared to those matchups, it’s quite understandable that a returning Neiman Gracie’s matchup, leaning on his ancestry, didn’t sit well with the fans. Plus, Arman also has a matchup scheduled against Dillon Danis on October 23, which is gaining way more traction right now.

Building on that exact sentiment, a fan summed up the reactions, commenting, “They just thrown in someone with the last name Gracie hoping people would care.” Another one already predicted the outcome, “Arman easy.”

With a little more than a month remaining until the matchup, a heated exchange between them could entice some fans to tune in. But for now, at least, fans seem to be thoroughly unimpressed by the Tsarukyan vs. Gracie matchup.