RAF Wrestler Followed by Joe Rogan and Multiple UFC Stars Calls Out Logan Paul for Dream Match-Up

RAF is the hottest new product in the combat sports space, already challenging the industry-leading UFC with wrestling matchups designed to leave fans slack-jawed. From collegiate standout Patrick Downey squaring off against UFC veteran Yoel Romero to a bold new chapter emerging in the influencer-wrestling world, RAF 5 in Florida last night, featuring bouts such as Colby Covington vs. Luke Rockhold, Arman Tsarukyan vs. Lance Palmer, and Bo Bassett vs. Cayden Henschel, has opened the door to a world of possibilities.

On the same card, the 5’7″ TikTok wrestler, Georgio Poullas, made a gutsy RAF debut, beating Keelon “Mugzy” Jimison via an 11-1 technical fall. But he is interested in more than a standalone appearance, as he shared with MMA Junkie.

Georgio Poullas steers his grappling career towards a high-profile bout

Poullas recently joined MMA Junkie, where he kept his lane open to different opportunities, including fights outside of the RAF. He refused to pigeonhole himself when asked what stood next for him after the victorious bout against Mugzy. “I’ve got a few other opportunities as well, so I’m just kind of playing it by ear, and we’ll see what happens,” Poullas exclaimed after the win.

However, Poullas does have a name in mind for a future wrestling bout at RAF, as he told MMA Junkie. “I always verse the bigger guys. And actually, Logan Paul, he’s a lot bigger than me. He’s an Ohio wrestler. I think if me and him were to go at it with the size difference and his wrestling experience, you know, I think that would be exciting. It would be interesting.”

In fact, given the mouth-watering underdog appeal to the bout, Poullas considers himself the best-suited among the RAF wrestlers to take on Logan Paul, who himself has a decorated wrestling resume. Having experience as a high school wrestler in Ohio, Paul is well-versed in takedown mechanics and wrestling principles before he pivoted to boxing and then to WWE.

Poullas has a more extensive pedigree in wrestling, also having roots in Ohio. While both influencers come from the same state, their paths couldn’t be farther apart from each other, with Poullas flaunting a 176-15 prep wrestling record, the most wins in school history. Continuing his collegiate career at Cleveland State, Poullas is best known for his social media antics, as he wrestles giants, capturing how technique trumps size on camera.

Clearly, given the obvious optics of the fight, if the bout does come into fruition, it is primed to be a spectacle, especially given both fighters’ social media influence. In fact, Poullas has seemingly earned the trust of Joe Rogan, Paulo Costa, Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega, Luke Rockhold, and many others, who follow him on Instagram.

However, the climb to this level of wrestling prowess and recognition in the UFC community is just as exciting as the wrestler’s RAF debut.

The TikTok challenge that propelled Georgio Poullas to world-class wrestling fame

Even as a young wrestler just out of college, Poullas never let his humble beginnings get in the way of his wrestling dreams. Continuing in the footsteps of his father, who was Mr. Ohio, Poullas resorted to fitness-influencing as he expanded his social media reach. That’s when the million-dollar idea sprouted, as Poullas took a “Take me down and get a thousand” signboard on the streets and challenged strangers.

Sharing a glimpse of his recipe to enter the RAF mats, Poullas told MMA Junkie, “You know, you gotta be a little crazy. You gotta be out there. I’m a street performer. You may call me a street scammer because I haven’t lost. But it’s just what I do.”

In fact, pulling the curtains on why the skit turned out to be this big, Poullas laid bare the details on his online brand: “I did expect it to blow up because it’s very original. No one else is doing it. And I think people enjoy it when I go against a 6’7” guy, a 300-pound guy, and I’m a smaller dude. I think it’s very eye-catching.”

That’s exactly what the TikTok wrestler is trying to replicate with his professional wrestling career, with bold, unflinching callouts to Logan Paul, the 6’2″ boxer. However, the big question is: Would Georgio Poullas fall flat on his words or deliver one of the most enthralling wrestling bouts in RAF history? Let us know your take in the comments.