Rafael Dos Anjos’ Actions After UFC 332 Loss Sparks Retirement Speculation

Rafael dos Anjos might have just quietly closed the book on his legendary UFC career. After suffering a TKO loss to Alexander Hernandez at UFC 332, the former lightweight champion took off his gloves inside the Octagon, a move that instantly had fans wondering if they had just witnessed his retirement.

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There was no big announcement, though. The Brazilian never got the chance to grab the microphone after the fight, so there was no emotional farewell or official confirmation that this was the end.

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Still, the timing couldn’t have been more telling. The 41-year-old was making his 50th professional appearance, almost 18 years after his UFC debut. He was also stepping back into the Octagon after nearly two years away, having battled through multiple knee surgeries during the long layoff.

Rafael dos Anjos wasn’t just looking to get back in the win column. He was also trying to snap a three-fight losing streak, and for the first five minutes, things were looking pretty good.

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USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 272 – Dos Anjos vs Moicano, Mar 5, 2022 Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES Rafael Dos Anjos red gloves fights Renato Moicano blue gloves during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 05.03.2022 20:53:51, 17841454, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Rafael Dos Anjos, Dos Anjos, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 17841454

The 41-year-old came out sharp against Hernandez, constantly moving forward and backing his opponent up. The Brazilian found success with his pressure and landed a solid hook to the body, controlling much of the opening round.

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But that momentum vanished almost instantly in Round 2. Just seconds into the second, ‘El Gran Chango’ dropped dos Anjos with a stiff jab and quickly followed him to the canvas. The former champion managed to get back to his feet, but the 34-year-old was already waiting for him.

As the Brazilian tried to stand, he ate a right hook that sent him back into trouble. The referee had seen enough and stepped in at 3:12, handing Alexander Hernandez the TKO victory.

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The loss pushed Rafael dos Anjos’ losing streak to four fights. And then came the moment that really caught everyone’s attention: he took off his gloves inside the Octagon. That immediately had fans wondering if they had just watched the final fight of the former lightweight champion’s career at UFC 332.

Fans wonder if Rafael dos Anjos has fought for the final time at UFC 332

Rafael dos Anjos taking off his gloves didn’t go unnoticed. The moment immediately got fans talking, especially because fighters have traditionally used the gesture to hint that they’re calling it a career.

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With the 41-year-old standing there without getting a chance to speak, the big question was obvious: Was dos Anjos trying to announce his retirement before the UFC moved on?

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There was also some speculation that the promotion simply ran out of time and couldn’t get him on the microphone.

One fan wondered whether the promotion simply ran out of time to give dos Anjos the microphone, writing, “Rafael dos Anjos took off his gloves, typically signaling retirement. I wonder if the UFC couldn’t give him the chance to talk because they are running out of time. Curious to see if he makes a statement following.”

Another simply noted, “Gloves coming off for Rafael dos Anjos after his TKO loss to Alexander Hernandez.”

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There was also concern that the 41-year-old may have quietly retired without receiving the farewell moment usually associated with a veteran’s final fight. “I dunno how I feel about that. I kinda hope RDA didn’t just retire just because he didn’t get the mic and no retirement package. But I also don’t want to see him fight more if he’s just going to get hurt again,” one fan wrote.

Others were more convinced that the end had arrived. “RDA takes off the gloves but doesn’t make an official retirement announcement. We shall see what’s next for him,” another fan said.

Some supporters felt the former champion had nothing left to prove. “It’s over, bro needs to retire, nothing else to prove but he can’t hang with the young guys anymore,” one reaction read.

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Another asked, “What is there left for RDA to do in this spoty? Just enjoy your life man.”

The reactions became even more emotional as fans reflected on dos Anjos’ long career. “Finally retire for the sake of your family,” one fan wrote, while another offered a simple farewell: “If this is it… Thank You, RDA!”

“He’s not got it anymore,” another fan concluded.

Rafael dos Anjos’ UFC journey dates back to November 2008, but things didn’t exactly get off to a dream start. The Brazilian dropped his first two UFC fights before finally finding his groove and putting together a five-fight winning streak.

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That run eventually came to an end against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2014, but the Brazilian bounced back in a big way. He won three straight, including victories over Benson Henderson and Nate Diaz, to earn a shot at the lightweight title. And when the opportunity came, the 41-year-old made the most of it.

He completely dominated Anthony Pettis to capture the UFC lightweight championship, then followed it up by successfully defending the belt against Donald Cerrone.

Rafael dos Anjos eventually lost the lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez before suffering another setback against Tony Ferguson. He then made the move up to welterweight, where he picked up wins over Tarec Saffiedine, Neil Magny, and Robbie Lawler before running into defeats against Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman.

Over more than a decade in the UFC, the Brazilian shared the Octagon with fighters from several different generations, facing names like Clay Guida and Gleison Tibau early in his run and later taking on Rafael Fiziev and Mateusz Gamrot.

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A Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt with a dangerous Muay Thai game and solid wrestling, the 41-year-old built a reputation as one of the most well-rounded fighters of his era.

He came into UFC 332 holding a 32-17 professional record with 16 stoppage wins. Now, after the latest defeat and that unmistakable glove-removal moment, his career appears to be sitting at a crossroads.

For now, though, dos Anjos hasn’t officially announced his retirement. After 37 UFC fights, a championship run, and nearly 18 years at the highest level, the former lightweight champion has certainly given fans plenty to remember.

But with that glove gesture still fresh in everyone’s mind, one question remains: Was UFC 332 really the final chapter of Rafael dos Anjos’ career? For now, only Rafael dos Anjos knows the answer.