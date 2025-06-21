Rafael Fiziev Pushes to ‘Fix’ Elon Musk’s $350 Billion Problem Amid Targeting $50,000 Bonus at UFC Baku

UFC’s Debut in Azerbaijan Exceeds Expectations as Rafael Fiziev Steals the Show in Co-Main Event. UFC’s first-ever venture into Azerbaijan delivered far more than expected — an action-packed night from start to finish, with thrilling matchups across the entire card. But it was the co-main event between veteran ‘Ataman’ and rising star Ignacio Bahamondes that truly left fans buzzing.

Coming into the fight, #11-ranked Rafael Fiziev was seen as the underdog. He was riding a three-fight losing streak and returning from injury, while the Chile star — a towering 6’3″ Ignacio Bahamondes — carried serious momentum. But none of that mattered once the cage door closed. ‘Ataman’, standing just 5’8″, showcased world-class Muay Thai and grappling, expertly closing the distance and applying nonstop pressure on the taller ”La Jaula’. From the opening bell to the final horn, the crowd roared as their hometown hero took control.

After three hard-fought rounds, the judges unanimously scored the fight in Rafael Fiziev’s favor. Though Dana White & Co. have yet to declare the official Fight of the Night, Fiziev’s post-fight moment quickly went viral. Reflecting on Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket, which exploded during a test just a day earlier, the Phuket native delivered a mic-drop moment, “Yesterday I saw Elon Musk having problem with his rocket, it exploded. I’m a rocketman, you can send me to the moon.”

With Musk reportedly facing a $350 billion setback, Rafael Fiziev’s remark landed with impeccable timing and charisma. Meanwhile, the MMA world is throwing its support behind Fiziev and Ignacio Bahamondes, with fans and pundits alike calling for them to earn the Fight of the Night honors — though an official verdict from Dana White & Co. is still pending.

But one voice has already cast a clear vote. Rising women’s flyweight Diana Belbita took to X and declared, “FIGHT OF THE NIGHT. Fiziev vs Bahamondes” Her endorsement may carry weight, especially considering the stiff competition elsewhere on the card — notably the all-out war between Nazim Sadykhov and Nikolas Motta, a fight packed with raw violence and grit.

Rafael Fiziev reflects on war with Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Baku

Rafael Fiziev made history as the first Azerbaijani fighter to compete in the UFC, and on the night of the promotion’s debut in Baku, he stepped into the Octagon not for money, but for pride—for his people, his flag, and his homeland. This fight carried far more weight than just rankings or records. ‘Ataman’ entered the bout on the heels of a tough stretch, having lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 313—a quick, frustrating fight that followed a 1.5-year layoff.

That time away came after a serious knee injury he sustained during his 2023 clash with Mateusz Gamrot. And although he had physically recovered, Rafael Fiziev’s confidence hadn’t fully returned against ‘The Highlight’. But tonight, everything changed. Under the spotlight in his home country and with the pressure of redemption looming, ‘Ataman’ delivered a warrior’s performance against the towering 6’3” Ignacio Bahamondes.

The 27-year-old Chilean striker entered with power and hype, but the Azerbaijan standout’s world-class Muay Thai and championship composure shone through. Despite the size disadvantage, the Azerbaijani star pressed forward, owned the pace, and showed why he’s still a force in the lightweight division. After three grueling rounds and a unanimous decision win, Rafael Fiziev addressed the crowd with a message straight from the heart,

“It was a very good fight,” Fiziev said after getting his hand raised. “I cannot lose in my home. I cannot lose in front of my people. Azerbaijan deserves to be happy. These people deserve to be happy. These people deserve that and I’m happy to represent my homeland.”

What did you think of the UFC Baku co-main event? Does Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes deserve Fight of the Night honors in your book? Share your take in the comments below.