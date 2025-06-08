Railing Falls Down to Almost Injure Merab Dvalishvili Before Donald Trump Witnesses American & Georgians Unite at UFC 316

The Prudential Center in Newark almost lost the UFC 316 main event minutes before it started. Fans were still buzzing over Kayla Harrison‘s victory and Amanda Nunes‘ amazing comeback when the men’s bantamweight title fight participants took center stage. Sean O’Malley arrived to a round of applause, walking out to ‘God Bless the USA’ as opposed to his usual ‘Superstar.’ But as champion Merab Dvalishvili began his walkout, the night almost found itself on the edge of disaster.

A guardrail near the stands collapsed during Dvalishvili’s walk, catching the camera crew and numerous people off guard. For a single second, it appeared that ‘The Machine’ might have been taken down even before entering the cage—not by his opponent, but by a fan barricade. The incident is very reminiscent of the UFC 289 stand collapse. It was hometown hero Mike Mallott who saw his walkout in Vancouver interrupted back then.

Fortunately, no one appeared to be injured, and the Georgian handled the situation as if it were a takedown attempt, continuing his entrance without pause. The broadcast team briefly acknowledged the chaos before shifting focus, clearly aiming to keep the night’s momentum intact.

Once inside the Octagon, ‘The Machine’ left no doubts. From the start to the finish, the champion relentlessly pressured O’Malley. While ‘Suga’ fought back early in the third round, Merab Dvalishvili’s takedown game was too overwhelming. The end came with a tight choke, which O’Malley had no response to. Trapped beneath Merab’s hold, the former champion was forced to tap out, marking Dvalishvili’s second title defense.

But what happened after the fight may have been equally noteworthy. Dvalishvili dashed straight for a familiar figure cageside: President Donald Trump. Their handshake, brief yet powerful, revealed a lot. During the post-fight news conference, the Georgian addressed the audience and showed his enthusiasm. “What a good moment. We have Mr. President Donald Trump here in the building. LET’S GO!”

He then did something few fighters would think to do: he rallied the crowd by mentioning the American and Georgian governments. The crowd erupted in excitement as each name was announced. It was unexpected, spontaneous, and surprisingly unifying.

In a sport where nationalism frequently causes divisions, the Georgian superstar found a unique approach to bring people together. Whether it was Trump’s presence, the moment of chaos during his walkout, or simply the intensity of the night, UFC 316 became more than just a championship defense for Dvalishvili. The dreamy night only leaves one question: what’s next?

UFC 316 winner Merab Dvalishvili to go one-on-one against Cory Sandhagen next?

After unifying a crowd with pure grit, heart, and an unconventional shout-out to two governments, Merab Dvalishvili has no intentions to slow down. UFC 316 was his moment, but not his peak. The champion made it perfectly clear that he wants more. And if there’s one name he’s looking for in his next Octagon fight, it’s Cory Sandhagen.

Compared to the frequently chaotic and drama-filled matchmaking conversations in the UFC, this one feels refreshingly clear. No forced callouts, no trash talk—just two exceptional fighters on a collision course motivated by mutual respect. Sandhagen, who has quietly built a fearsome résumé, recently dismantled Deiveson Figueiredo with surgical accuracy.

That performance, combined with his consistency at the top of the bantamweight rankings, has positioned him as the likely next in line. Dvalishvili didn’t hesitate to acknowledge it, even incorporating some admiration into his post-fight interview. “Usually, I don’t like call out from here,” he said, “but he is most deserving guy… I like his jokes too.”

And, given that Sandhagen has already stated that he hopes the Georgian defeats O’Malley because he believes ‘The Machine’ will accept a fight against him, it seems that the sentiment is mutual. So, are you excited for this possible next matchup? Let us know in the comments.