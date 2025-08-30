The last name ‘Jackson’ in the MMA and pro-wrestling circles has been catching a lot of heat lately. In a scenario where the worlds of mixed martial arts and pro-wrestling entertainment intersected, a nightmare unfolded – one that was based on clashing egos and a spot gone horribly wrong. At the heart of it? Two individuals – wrestler Stuart Smith, aka ‘Syko Stu’, and the son of infamous MMA fighter Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Raja Jackson.

Just days after his chaotic attack at a KnokX Pro event went viral, the 25-year-old is now being branded “guilty of battery” by a California attorney, and to make things look more serious, he has also been barred from another wrestling promotion. So, what exactly did the attorney say, and what other pro-wrestling promotion is this?

Raja Jackson gets branded guilty based on video evidence

Attorney Ugo Lord, well known as ‘The Modern Attorney’ for breaking down legal issues in easy language, weighed in on the incident in one of his Instagram reels. In his analysis, Lord emphasized that, while wrestling is staged and inherently dangerous, Jackson’s actions went far beyond what any performer would agree to in the ring. Lord added, “The problem here, ladies and gentlemen, is that Raja Jackson went off script.”

The California attorney further added, “Not only does he say in this clip that he’s going to go off script, but after he knocked this man unconscious, he struck him with over 20 blows, breaking multiple bones in his face, and knocking down several geeks.” According to Lord, the fact that Raja admitted he was deviating from the planned storyline was critical.

Wrestlers accept the risk of injuries while following the script, but not deliberate assaults outside of it. His attack, which included repeated blows even after his opponent was rendered unconscious, went far beyond the limits of professional wrestling. Even the idea of self-defense was discarded.

Lord clarified that while Raja was hit with a can earlier in the evening, the incident happened hours before the attack. Therefore, he could not argue self-defense. Lord concluded, “Yes, ladies and gentlemen, even in wrestling, it would make Raja Jackson guilty of battery.” And it was all because he went well beyond the script in an act of revenge.

Raja Jackson gets banned by another wrestling promotion

As the legal conversation around the attack gained traction, Raja faced fresh rejection from the wrestling scene. According to TMZ Sports, Danger Pro Wrestling, a Southern California promoter, stated that he would not be allowed to be a part of future events. The venue hosting the show made it clear that Raja Jackson was not welcome.

This major story got headlines when fans noticed that Danger Pro’s Instagram page had promoted Raja as part of an upcoming card. The situation became further complicated when fans discovered that, despite Danger Pro’s Instagram page naming Raja as part of a future card, insiders revealed that his name may have been used purely for publicity, with no true booking ever in place.

When asked for clarification, Danger Pro did not react, but the event venue quickly distanced itself from Raja. This is the second wrestling promotion to cut relations with him since the viral attack on Syko Stu at KnokX Pro. While his father rose to prominence as a disciplined MMA and wrestling athlete, Raja’s reputation is characterized by chaos and bans rather than legitimate opportunities.