Raja Jackson Faces Jail Prediction From UFC Legend While Syko Stu Makes Emotional Return Back Home

It had been a week since Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, brutally attacked wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith in Los Angeles. Fellow wrestler Douglas “The Epic” Malo, who stepped in to stop the assault, described the horrifying aftermath on the Scaling Up podcast, saying, “He choked on his own blood. Teeth and blood.” Stu’s brother Andrew later wrote on Facebook that he faces a “difficult recovery ahead,” a grim sign of lingering trauma from the injuries. But amid the darkness, a small glimmer of hope has finally appeared.

Despite the brutal footage being livestreamed, no arrest has been made. The silence from law enforcement, paired with Rampage’s own behavior, has only pushed fans further to the edge. And instead of addressing the outrage, Rampage has doubled down on entertainment, sparking even more backlash online. Still, according to one UFC legend, it looks like his karma may be catching up with him soon enough.

Why Raja Jackson deserves a long stay behind bars

Just a few hours ago, Weighing In dropped a new video where Josh Thomson made it clear that Raja Jackson holds most of the responsibility for what happened. “Hundred percent of the blame goes on Raja,” Thomson said, while also noting that the promotion could have done more to prevent the situation. He emphasized he wasn’t biased toward Jackson, adding, “I don’t know him at all… he totally fu–ed up.”

Thomson explained that while Raja is the one truly at fault, promotions can’t escape accountability either. “It’s their promotion. They could have done a better job,” he said, stressing that safety and oversight should have been tighter. He also predicted a grim outcome for Jackson: “He is going to go to jail for a long time.”

John McCarthy then stepped in to clarify how the legal process works. He pointed out that there are two kinds of arrests: one where police immediately act on a crime in progress, and another where they respond to a complaint, gather evidence, and then pass it along to detectives. Those detectives investigate further before presenting the case to the district attorney.

McCarthy added that the process takes time because authorities can only hold someone for a limited number of hours before charges are filed. “They can only hold them for so many hours before they have to release them unless the district attorney says, ‘Yes, we’re going to file this,’” he explained. Finally, Thomson noted that investigators are combing through extensive video evidence and want to make sure the case is airtight. “They want to make sure they have enough so he’s not getting out on bail,” he said. McCarthy closed the segment by warning that prosecutors will push hard: “They’re going to slam dunk their case as much as they can, because all that information is out there right now.” So while Raja Jackson faces jail predictions from a UFC legend, Syko Stu makes an emotional return home.

Raja Jackson left scars, but not Syko Stu’s spirit

A few hours ago, Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith shared an update on Instagram about his health. Posting a smiling photo, he revealed he’s finally out of the hospital and resting at home. Smith explained that he suffered a serious head injury, arrived at the ER unconscious, and sustained trauma to both jaws, a cut on his upper lip, and a fractured maxilla bone that caused him to lose several teeth.

What’s striking is the resilience of the wrestling community: several independent promotions have announced fundraisers and benefit shows in Smith’s honor, echoing the GoFundMe campaign that already crossed its initial target. Fans on Reddit and X continue to rally around him, framing his recovery as a symbol of toughness that echoes MMA culture itself.

In his message, Smith admitted he has “a long road of recovery ahead” but remains in good spirits despite everything. He and Contessa Patterson also thanked fans for their overwhelming support, saying the donations, food, flowers, and gifts have meant more than words can express. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” they wrote.

For now, Smith’s condition has stabilized, but the lack of legal consequences for Raja Jackson has outraged fans and wrestlers alike. Social media has been flooded with demands for his arrest, as many question why the Los Angeles Police Department hasn’t filed charges despite calling the case Felony Battery. As Raja Jackson remains under investigation with no arrest announced at the time of publication, Josh Thomson believes it’s only a matter of time before he ends up behind bars. That said, what are your thoughts on Raja Jackson potentially being put behind bars?