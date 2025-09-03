Raja Jackson Faces Lawsuit Threat From Syko Stu as LAPD Builds “Solid Case”, Insider Claims

The fallout from Raja Jackson’s violent outburst in Los Angeles is growing heavier by the day. The footage of the 25-year-old storming a wrestling ring and unleashing a barrage of punches on professional wrestler, Stuart ‘Syko Stu’ Smith, went viral. Now, legal threats and police investigations hang over the son of MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson like storm clouds.

And according to the man who stepped into the ring to rescue Syko Stu during the terrifying incident, the LAPD is already piecing together a case against Raja.

On a recent episode of the ‘Scaling Up’ podcast, professional wrestler Doug Malo was asked about the Raja Jackson situation, as there have been no arrests made following the incident so far. As such, the host asked him, “Any updates? Will Raja Jackson be arrested from what you’re hearing?” as Malo has been talking to “detectives”.

Malo responded by revealing, “Yeah, there’s not a doubt in my mind. Everything’s on tape, on video. It’s premediated. Just LAPD tends to drag their feet.” He explained that detectives pressed him for details, but quickly reassured him he wasn’t under suspicion and continued with, “Everything was towards Raja. He asked a couple other questions about the other videos involved with the people in the back and this and that. Not for implications, just because he’s trying to get information. You know, he’s building a solid case.”

So what does that mean for Raja Jackson? With hours of livestream footage online and witness testimony from wrestlers at the academy, the evidence seems stacked against him. The LAPD hasn’t issued an arrest yet, but as Doug Malo hinted, that could just be a matter of timing. And while the police move at their own pace, a new front is opening: legal action.

Questions are now swirling about whether ‘Syko Stu’ will drag Raja Jackson into court. As such, Malo was pressed on the rumors. When asked if Smith was suing, he admitted during the ‘Scaling Up’ podcast, “I know from a decent source that there are lawyers involved, but that was on the internet. I think it was X posted it, and then a couple other ones.” It wasn’t an ironclad confirmation, but it was enough to raise eyebrows.

The host pushed for clarity. Was this solid or just online noise? Malo stood firm without overpromising as he stated, “We know that there are lawyers involved. So let the process play out and then we’ll know it by ear. But I can say there’s a high probability of that.”

What happens next? That depends on the LAPD’s pace and whether ‘Syko Stu’ follows through with the legal pressure as indicated by Doug Malo. However, there is a ray of light for ‘Syko Stu’ and his family as he has finally been released from the hospital.

‘Syko Stu’ back home as the latest update reveals the extent of damage caused by Raja Jackson

In a recent Facebook update, Stuart Smith and his partner, Contessa Patterson, shared that he is now back home resting. The post revealed the extent of his injuries: a serious head trauma, fractures to the upper and lower jaws, a cut to the upper lip, and a broken maxilla bone that caused the loss of several teeth. It was a chilling reminder of just how violent the attack was.

The statement didn’t shy away from the road ahead. “He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through,” the update read. For fans and friends, it was both heartbreaking and encouraging.

Gratitude also flowed through the message. Patterson and Smith thanked everyone who had stepped up in their time of need. “We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time,” they wrote, pointing to the donations, food, flowers, and gifts that have poured in since the incident.

The words carried weight. “Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” the post concluded, signed with love and respect by both Patterson and Smith himself.

For Smith, the physical battle is only beginning. Jaw fractures and maxillary injuries often require months of healing, and the loss of teeth adds another layer of complexity to the long-term recovery process. Yet the emotional support appears to be giving him strength. And with legal battles and police investigations still swirling around Raja Jackson, Smith’s recovery offers a crucial reminder: behind the headlines and viral clips is a man who nearly lost everything.