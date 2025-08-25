Raja Jackson’s ‘Heinous’ Wrestling Stunt Draws Harsh Promotion Response as Rampage Retracts Apology

Chaos shook the wrestling world on Saturday when it erupted at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California. The controversy centered around Raja Jackson, the 25-year-old son of UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who went viral for assaulting former military veteran and professional wrestler Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, during a show broadcast live on Kick. To begin with, reports suggest the altercation stemmed from an incident outside the venue, where Syko Stu playfully struck Raja with a can.

Subsequently, promoters suggested Raja could get his “payback” inside the ring—leading him to believe the confrontation was part of the scripted storyline. In fact, before the match, Smith even apologized to Raja multiple times, emphasizing it was all part of the act. Raja initially appeared to accept that. However, soon after, things spiraled out of control.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rikishi’s wrestling organization responds publicly to Raja Jackson controversy

Instead of sticking to the script, Raja launched an unprovoked ‘heinous’ assault, blindsiding both the veteran performer and the audience. As a result, the backlash was immediate: KnokX Pro barred him from competing again, and Kick banned him from its streaming platform. Amid mounting criticism, Quinton Jackson addressed the incident in an Instagram video, reassuring fans that Smith was “stable and awake.”

While calling it a lapse in “poor judgment,” Quinton Jackson also sought to contextualize his son’s actions: “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business being involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions at all! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nevertheless, fans and analysts blasted Raja Jackson’s conduct, with some even labeling the assault as tantamount to “attempted m***er.” At this point, the legal fallout remains uncertain. In addition, KnokX Pro Wrestling, founded by WWE Hall of Fame Rikishi, issued a strongly worded statement. Shared by journalists on social media, the promotion declared: “Our thoughts and prayers [are] with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remained priority and we are monitoring his well being.”

AD

Finally, they further condemned Raja’s actions as “selfish and irresponsible,” adding: “In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

Amid the fallout, uncertainty surrounds Raja Jackson’s future. It remains unclear whether the MMA fighter or his family will pursue legal action. Jackson, who carries a 0–1 record in the United Fight League, is coming off a spinning-kick loss—a setback his father has pointed to in defending his son’s volatile behavior, suggesting concussion aftereffects may have fueled the outburst. But not everybody was having it.

Boxing star Ryan Garcia lashes out at Jackson’s son following the incident

After flooring veteran performer Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, Raja Jackson stormed out of the arena in dramatic fashion. The 25-year-old could be seen sprinting and shouting, “I’m tired of everybody f**king playing with me and with it!” His emotional outburst instantly turned a developmental wrestling appearance into a viral controversy—dragging not only the rising MMA fighter but also his father, UFC legend Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, into the spotlight.

Rampage, who has never shied away from controversy himself, quickly became part of the fallout. He was live on Kick during the chaos, streaming alongside influencer Sneako, while Raja broadcast separately on his own feed. The event that promoters billed as Raja’s pro wrestling debut instead devolved into a spectacle, which drew swift backlash across combat sports circles.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even boxing star Ryan Garcia weighed in, posting on X: “This is probably the worst thing I’ve watched in a minute, what was bro thinking, like seriously????”

When it comes to Raja Jackson’s future, the road ahead looks murky. At just 25, he possesses the physical tools to develop into a legitimate MMA prospect, but his volatility overshadows his potential. Passion and aggression can drive success inside the cage, yet unchecked anger has ended more careers than it has launched. Major promotions like the UFC may welcome controversy, but they draw the line at unprofessional conduct.