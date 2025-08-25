Rampage Jackson and Son Criticized for ‘Worst Possible Excuse’ as Syko Stu Remains in Hospital

Over the last 24 hours, the MMA and pro wrestling communities have been talking about only one thing. UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson‘s son has come under fire for his altercation with a wrestler named Syko Stu on a Kick livestream, who is also a military veteran who served in the army until 2019. Raja Jackson slammed and landed more than twenty punches on the head, leading Stu to be hospitalized.

For those who aren’t aware, the altercation happens to be the outcome of an altercation that happened before the big brawl at the end. Syko Stu smashed a beer can on Raja Jackson’s head backstage, as he was in character and thought the UFC legend’s son was also one of the wrestlers, and so he decided to do what the wrestling industry claims a ‘work’. Jackson claimed that he was just standing up for himself, but it appears that his excuse isn’t a valid one.

‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son gets blasted for his reasoning behind the livestream altercation

The clip of Raja Jackson slamming and raining down some real and powerful blows to the wrestler’s head is a horrifying sight, but he claims he was defending himself. Well, right after Syko Stu smashed the can and realized he made a mistake, he apologized to ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son multiple times, and after initially rejecting the apology, the two shook hands, and it seemed like that was done.

In return, one of the other wrestlers there told ‘Rampage’s son to give Syko Stu a receipt inside the ring, but not in the way he did. Moreover, before the brawl went down, Raja Jackson was seen interacting with the viewing audience of the livestream, who were apparently rage-baiting him. To keep his face and stand up for himself, the 25-year-old decided to make things real.

However, MMA journalist Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com seems to believe that the excuse is ridiculous because the wrestler could have died, and people are calling Raja Jackson’s act an attempted m—der. “None of what happened is acceptable behavior, right? To do it for almost any reason would be unacceptable behavior, but then to sort of unequivocally give your reason as ‘people on the internet will think I’m a p—-‘ was like the worst possible excuse,” Meshew told Submission Radio, highlighting that ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son was out of order.

Meanwhile, Raja Jackson wasn’t the only one getting slammed for the whole situation. Even his legendary MMA-fighter father got blasted for trying to defend his son’s horrifying actions. That’s because even though Syko Stu is now stable, his condition is still in a critical state.

UFC legend called out for defending his son

When ‘Rampage’ Jackson learned about his son’s brawl, he immediately tried to save his son’s face and posted a tweet, claiming that there was some “misinformation” surrounding the whole incident, while mentioning the same thing about standing up for himself. But his statement did not point out any false reports, but only confirmed what everybody already knew happened at the wrestling event. However, Jackson did claim that his son suffered a concussion while training recently and admitted that he had no business in a wrestling ring. Looking at the way Raja Jackson gave a beatdown to Syko Stu, Jed Meshew claims there are no grounds for defense and expressed disappointment with ‘Rampage’ for trying to take his son’s side here.

“Rampage’ out there be like, ‘This guy hit my son in the head.’ Okay, but there’s like a pretty clear time. It’s not like he hit your son in the head and then he clocked him,” Jed Meshew added. “And then this was a crime of passion, right? Like, he hit him on the head, they apologized, squashed it, and then, the internet called him a p—- and he was like, ‘Well, can’t have people I don’t know think I’m gay or whatever. So, I have to go hit this dude,’ which is just like one of the most f—ing incel, psycho s–t of all time.”



Well, the Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating the situation, as people are calling for ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son to get arrested. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.