Rampage Jackson Asks for DNA Test After Meeting Suspected Long-Lost Son on Livestream

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is in the news again, this time, involving a son of his. Well, it’s not what you’re thinking and we can’t blame you for thinking what you’re thinking, especially after his son Raja Jackson’s incident involving an assault on a senior wrestler. Confused? You’re not alone, as, in a strange twist, the 47-year-old retired fighter appears to have found a ‘new son’ during a recent livestream on the same platform.

The former PRIDE fighter and UFC light heavyweight champion was attending the Rampage Combat 002 event at Leonardo’s Night Club in Los Angeles, California. He launched the promotion in August, with its first show, RC 001, taking place in September at the same venue. While livestreaming the second event, Jackson crossed paths with another fighter, who rather boldly suggested that Rampage might actually be his father.

Meet the 23-year-old long-lost son of Rampage Jackson

During the livestream, the heavyweight fighter dropped a stunning claim. “He used to f—k my mom, but he doesn’t know about me.” Jackson was taken aback by the revelation and immediately asked who his mother was. “Amanda Contreras,” the man replied. Jackson wasn’t convinced, urging him to pull up a photo of his mother.

“Quit lying. Quit lying. Show me a picture of your mom,” Jackson said. The fighter then attempted to show him proof. “I ain’t got no service in here, but that’s her. We used to work at HB Ultimate. I used to take the kids’ kickboxing class and s—t,” he said while displaying the picture. Still unconvinced, Jackson shook his head in refusal.

But when the man continued to insist, Jackson paused and asked, “You are my son?” The fighter replied, “I might be. I fight. She didn’t have purple hair back then.” Jackson followed up by asking his age, and the fighter answered, “23, sir.” That was enough for the former champion to play along, “You, my son!”

Jackson later shared this clip on Instagram, asking his fans jokingly whether he should get a DNA test. “Do I need a DNA test?” Jackson captioned the post. Of course, the exchange was all in good humor, and it’s highly unlikely the fighter was actually Jackson’s child. Still, the former UFC champion does have several children with different women, five in total, according to HollywoodLife.

But while the 23-year-old from Leonardo’s Night Club was clearly joking, the real question is: what’s actually going on with his actual son, Raja?

Raja Jackson has pleaded not guilty to assaulting the pro wrestler

According to a report from USA Today on October 9, Raja Jackson officially pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of assaulting a professional wrestler, Stuart Smith, nicknamed Syko Stu, during a viral incident in August. Jackson lifted, slammed, and repeatedly punched Smith during what was initially planned as a scripted interruption.

The KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy later condemned the moment as a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.” Smith suffered serious injuries, including a fractured facial bone and a head injury. Because of his actions, the 25-year-old was facing one felony count of battery with bodily injury and one misdemeanor battery charge.

Jackson, who was arrested in September and released on $50,000 bail, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 24.

That said, Rampage Jackson appears to be living his life, as Raja Jackson awaits his court hearing. But what did you think of Jackson’s other son?