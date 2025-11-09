Rampage Jackson Celebrates Christmas Early After Receiving Compensation From $375M UFC Anti-Trust Lawsuit

Christmas came early for Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and it wasn’t Santa Claus doing the giving! The former UFC light heavyweight champion recently revealed during a livestream that he’s officially received his payout from the historic $375 million UFC antitrust settlement, a legal battle that stretched over a decade.

In a clip shared on X, Rampage said with a grin, “I just got my motherf—- money in from that mother— UFC lawsuit though. I got my money from that s–! See that little extra bump before Christmas? You know what I’m saying… that money helped, though. You right, that money helped though. My kids gonna have a good Christmas this year.”

The 47-year-old MMA legend, known for his explosive power and larger-than-life personality, couldn’t contain his joy as he spoke to fans in a rare moment of celebration amid what’s been a challenging year for the Jackson family. However, Rampage Jackson’s excitement reflects a much larger victory shared by over a thousand fighters who once made their living inside the Octagon.

The Le v. Zuffa antitrust lawsuit, filed in 2014, accused the UFC of using monopolistic tactics to suppress fighter pay. After years of legal wrangling, expert testimony, and courtroom delays, the case finally reached a $375 million settlement in 2025, one of the largest payouts in sports litigation history. According to court filings, 1,088 eligible fighters submitted claims, which means a staggering 97% participation rate, proving that few were willing to leave what could be life-changing money behind.

Fighters were compensated based on their pay and number of bouts during the “class period,” with payouts averaging $230,000 but ranging as high as $10.3 million. As such, the UFC legend’s laughter in the video was infectious, but it came with an undertone of personal emotion. He paused briefly after saying, “My kids gonna have a good Christmas this year. Everybody—except for Raj…” before catching himself and moving on.

The moment was subtle but telling. As per reports, his eldest son, Raja Jackson, is currently facing felony battery charges after a violent incident at a pro wrestling event earlier this year, a case that could carry up to seven years in prison if convicted. Still, the UFC payout seems to have brought Rampage a dose of long-overdue relief. The man who once fought under bright lights and pay-per-view cameras is now celebrating something far quieter but arguably more meaningful, financial justice. But he also recently laid out a way for the promotion to stop having fights that leave the fans wanting more!

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson calls on the UFC for “million-dollar” bonuses to avoid boring cards

After UFC 321 drew criticism for its sluggish pace and lackluster main card, Rampage used his JAXXON podcast to propose a simple solution, pay fighters to entertain. According to him, “If I was a promoter, and I had the bankroll the UFC had, I would up the Fight of the Night bonus. They just made seven billion more dollars just for rights, right? I would up the Fight of the Night bonus to a million dollars. So there’s two more million dollars per show, they can afford it. You’re going to get more exciting fights.”

For those unaware, the MMA legend is referring to the UFC’s new $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount, set to begin in 2026. While UFC boss Dana White has hinted that bonuses may rise, Jackson thinks doubling them to $100,000 won’t move the needle. And he’s got a point. Fighters under Contender Series contracts often earn salaries that are significantly lower compared to other names.

As such, Jackson continued, “I think this is how you fix it you want more exciting fights? … Because that Fight of the Night bonus be bigger than some people’s purse.” His message wasn’t just about his own payday, it was about the fighters still grinding for theirs.

The UFC antitrust settlement may have taken a decade to reach the finish line, but for veterans like Rampage Jackson, it delivered something priceless, acknowledgment that their struggles mattered. And even now, he isn’t done fighting for change. His call to boost bonuses wasn’t just a throwaway comment; it was a challenge to the UFC to share more of its billions with the people who make those fight nights unforgettable!