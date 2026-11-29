Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has finally found the man who once concussed his son, Raja Jackson, and he didn’t hesitate before confronting him. In August 2025, a video went viral on social media showing Raja sparring with a guy who landed a spinning head kick that left him stunned. Rampage’s son was visibly concussed as he wobbled out of the frame. Days after the incident, Raja Jackson infamously attacked Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California, which Rampage firmly believes the guy had some role to play.

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Happy Punch posted a clip from Rampage Jackson’s Kick stream in which he pressed the guy who landed the head kick on his son and declared he deserves an “a– whopping” for what he did over a year ago.

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“That’s the guy who kicked my son in the head,” Rampage said. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, I remember him. That’s the one who kicked my son in the head. Right before all the s—t happened. That’s the reason my son’s mind wasn’t right. I do owe the a— whopping. You gave my son a concussion. You gave my blood a concussion. How old is he? You fight?

The former UFC light heavyweight champion confronted the guy over his belief that concussing Raja during the sparring session left him mentally unstable. Rampage connected Raja not being in the right frame of mind as a result of the sparring session to his assault on Syko Stu at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event.

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No independent medical evidence has established a causal link between the concussion and Raja’s later assault. Also, the man didn’t respond to Rampage’s accusations.

Raja Jackson was subsequently sentenced in July 2026 and was released in September 2026. However, Rampage Jackson wants the guy, whose name remains unknown, to take accountability for giving his son the concussion. Despite the former UFC champ confronting the guy, the clip didn’t show any physical altercation happening.

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Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

Also, this is not the first time the former UFC champ has addressed this issue. The 48-year-old previously discussed the sparring session and claimed that the guy deliberately landed that head kick to hurt Raja because cameras were on.

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“Okay, this is what happens,” Rampage said on his kick stream in 2025. “When you bring a camera to the gym, people like to show out and s—t. Raja’s live on stream. That guy knew what he was doing. Raja said, ‘All right, we are going easy. We are going light.’

“And the other people just pick it up. And do stupid s—t like, you don’t spinning f—ing head kick when you’re going easy. This is just not something you do.”

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Rampage was clearly not in the mood to forgive the man for knocking out his son during a sparring session a year ago. But when it comes to confrontations, the former UFC champ has rarely backed down from one.

Rampage Jackson had many disputes with other people

It seems to be the first time Rampage Jackson has confronted someone over an issue related to his son. However, he has previously gotten into disputes with other people for various reasons.

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In October 2026, the former 205 lbs champ clashed with his neighbor, who sent him threatening messages over his barking dogs for not being kept inside the house.

Rampage revealed on his Kick stream that he stormed over to the neighbor’s house and confronted him, and that he would have “blew up” their house the incident had happened in a different setting.

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“He said, ‘I want you to keep your dogs in your house,'” Rampage said. “I said, ‘Man, don’t tell me what to do with my f—ing dogs. He said, ‘Back where I’m from, if we had a problem with our neighbors, we just blew up their house.’ That ni–a texted me that s—t. I said, ‘Oh, really?'”

Another heated confrontation erupted when Rampage squared off with Adrian Javier Sandoval in July 2026. According to reports, Sandoval tried to inappropriately touch the former UFC star while he was live streaming the TaKO Tuesday party on Kick. The former champion reacted angrily on the stream.

Last, but not least, Rampage confronted a man at a bar in Newport Beach after he believed the patron had shoved his cameraman. He followed the man and warned him, saying, “Get out of here before I f—k you up,” but the confrontation did not turn physical.

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The latest incident just adds another entry to Rampage Jackson’s list. However, since it was related to his son, the matter felt much more personal than the other random incidents. Still, it again proves that the former champ won’t shy away from confronting someone if he feels they are on the wrong side.