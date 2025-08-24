Rampage Jackson Cries ‘Misinformation’ After Son Risks Pro Wrestler’s Life on Kick Livestream

Former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has gone viral on social media, but not because of something he did. Instead, it was his son, Raja, who found himself in a tough predicament after a recorded altercation with a professional wrestler. ‘Rampage’ has come out on social media to address the situation and also clear out the “misinformation” regarding his son’s altercation.

As we all know, Quinton Jackson and his son have become a real duo online with their livestream videos on Kick. Raja Jackson also has his own Kick channel, and recently, fans got to see a rather dark side of him, miles apart from the smiling and joking individual fans have seen in his many past videos. That ultimately led him to get banned.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson opens up on son’s Kick ban for almost-fatal brawl with a pro wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has had a brief career as a pro wrestler as well, and this time, his son wanted to try it. He streamed the whole day of him working with an independent promotion, where fans saw him rub shoulders with a wrestler named Syko Stu, who smashed a beer can on his head before hurling some insults. They were scheduled to compete inside the wrestling ring, and when they did, all hell broke loose.

When Raja Jackson got his hands on Syko Stu, he slammed him, which instantly knocked the wind out of the wrestler. But then, ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son proceeded to hammer him with loads of stiff punches, as people started to scream in horror. A lot of wrestlers came into calm Raja down, as he later mentioned that he was just standing up for himself.

The UFC legend took to X, claiming that his son did not start the whole situation, and that they had an agreement that Raja could give back the receipt to the wrestler during the match. But given that things escalated to a point of danger, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson expressed his regret over the incident. He also admitted that maybe letting his son wrestle wasn’t a good idea since he’s actually an MMA fighter and has been dealing with injuries.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring,” Quinton Jackson tweeted. “I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”



The former UFC champion would also proceed to extend his apologies to the platform, Kick. And he even admitted to making a mistake as a father. Let’s take a look at that front.

UFC legend issues an apology to Kick and the injured wrestler

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson claims to be in a very distressing situation mentally, worrying about the safety and well-being of the wrestler, Syko Stu, whose real name is Stewart Smith. Moreover, when it comes to Kick, the former champion has made it a regular thing to steam there, which has become one of his biggest business ventures. As such, Jackson would not want to let that ship sink, and therefore, he issued an apology.

“As a father, im deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith,” Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson added. “That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”



Well, so far, there have been no details about the wrestler or any of his representatives filing charges against ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son. And hence, we’ll have to wait for further updates on the whole situation. But in the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.