Rampage Jackson Drags Ronda Rousey’s Husband With Hilarious Personal Dig Over Gina Carano Fight

Ronda Rousey is set to make her anticipated comeback against Gina Carano under Jake Paul’s MVP banner. The fight is scheduled for May 16, and predictions are already pouring in, with fans picking their favorites. However, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s take might just top them all, and it has nothing to do with fighting skills.

For the ultimate Netflix showdown, ‘Rampage’ backed Carano to defeat Rousey. Not because he believes the 43-year-old has better MMA skills or a stylistic edge, but for a far more personal reason. The former UFC light heavyweight champion said he cannot stand Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne, claiming Browne once trained his dog and made it “dumber.”

‘Rampage’ Jackson roasts Ronda Rousey’s husband with Gina Carano prediction

“I’m a Gina Carano fan, so I’m never going against her,” ‘Rampage’ said on his Kick stream. “I’ve never been a fan of Ronda. Nothing against her. I don’t like her husband at all. He trained my dog, and my dog came back stupid. More stupid. Dumber. And he had my dog for like six months.”

For context, Browne, a former UFC fighter, is also a dog trainer. He previously shared puppy and dog training videos on Rousey’s YouTube channel. Beyond that, the couple also runs a livestock business called Browsey Acres.

While it is unknown when Browne began training dogs publicly, it likely might be around 2017, when his UFC run ended after four consecutive losses. In that same year, ‘Rampage’ had also complained in an interview about Browne allegedly making his dog less intelligent.

While Jackson’s prediction was rooted in personal experience, other reactions to the fight have been far broader. Sharing his thoughts, a WWE champion also weighed in, saying he expects it to be a great matchup.

CM Punk reviews ‘Rowdy’ vs Gina Carano’s Netflix fight

Ronda Rousey is set to break her nine-year hiatus from MMA, and the excitement is unmistakable. It is not just UFC fans who are eager for ‘Rowdy’s return, as WWE superstars, including CM Punk, appear to share the same enthusiasm. After rising to prominence under Dana White’s banner, Rousey transitioned into pro wrestling with WWE, where she became a major star all over again.

CM Punk, one of the promotion’s most recognizable names, is particularly interested in seeing the former UFC 135-pound champion step back into the cage. He believes the matchup against Gina Carano will be compelling.

“I think it’s great,” Punk told talkSPORT. “We’re gonna find out if she’s still got it. Fighting at an older age, trust me, I am an expert on this, it’s not the easiest thing to do. But she’s fighting somebody who’s age comparable and who’s also had a long layoff. Both big names, both big superstars. I think people are gonna tune in to watch this, and I know I will.”

Well, CM Punk clearly had encouraging words for Rousey. But alongside him, the Bella Twins also shared admiration for their former co-star. Ahead of the spectacle, fans are clearly stoked to see Rousey return after nearly a decade away. On the other side, Gina Carano will be making her comeback after 17 years, almost double the time out of competition, a factor that makes the fight even more fascinating.

That said, many are expected to tune in just like Punk. But would you pick Carano to defeat Rousey, as Quinton Jackson has suggested, or would you go the other way? Let us know your take.