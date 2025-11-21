Rampage Jackson Earned More in 8 Months of Live-Streaming Than 25-Plus Years of His MMA Career

Quinton Jackson has never been shy about sharing the facts of the fight game, but his most recent admission surprised even longtime fans. After more than two decades of competing for Pride, UFC, and Bellator and earning a reputation as one of MMA’s most legendary stars, Rampage confessed that none of it paid him anywhere near what the last eight months had.

No fight purses, no bonuses, and not even blockbuster movie roles. Instead, the biggest checks of his life have been coming from something he never expected: livestreaming. What began as a simple suggestion from a friend has now evolved into a job that pays him more than the sport he helped build.

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is earning big bucks being a streamer

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson made the now-viral comment during one of his streams. “I’ve only been streaming for eight months,” he said, “and I’ve made more from streaming in eight months than I did fighting in f—— twenty-five years. 100%.” To make things even more interesting, he didn’t mince words on why sponsors are flocking to him more than ever before.

“Y’all see my streams. I’m the biggest degenerate there is… my streams, the clips, get more numbers than my fights.” It is worth noting that it hasn’t just been gaming or chatting; Jackson films everything, including travel, training, socializing with his team, and collaborations with other creators.

Well, that’s some real passion from a man whose move to streaming was not even his idea. On Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, he admitted that boxer Deen The Great‘s manager practically forced him to stream. “He said, ‘Bro, you gotta start streaming.’ I said, ‘No, man, I’m not into that.’ He goes, ‘I can get you paid from Kick.’… I was like, ‘Damn, I do got two kids in college right now.’”

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s success shows a growing fact among fighters: MMA is not always financially sustainable. Arman Tsarukyan recently stated that he loses money during fight weeks without his win bonus. His $150,000 base salary disappears after taxes and camp expenses.

And, while Dana White believes fighter pay would double in 2026 as a result of the $7.7 billion Paramount+ deal, this does little for legends who fought before the money era. Jackson is one of those icons, a pioneer who became UFC champion within months of his debut in 2007, headlined major events, and even made it to Hollywood with The A-Team.

Despite this, the 52-fight veteran claims his current profession has surpassed everything. And fast. “The sponsors f— with me way more on stream than my fighting.” For a fighter who has captivated MMA fans for decades, it’s strange that the wild, uncensored Rampage is suddenly earning more money outside the cage than he ever did within. And maybe that’s why he has a suggestion for head honcho Dana White.

Rampage Jackson asks Dana White to make a huge increase

And, after witnessing how quickly streaming overshadowed his whole fight career, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has a clear message for Dana White: fighters deserve a larger share of the new money flowing in. With the $7.7 billion Paramount deal set to reshape the UFC in 2026, he believes there’s no excuse to keep bonuses stuck where they’ve been for over a decade.

On the JAXXON Podcast, Jackson was blunt. “I’mma tell you how the UFC can fix it,” he said. “They just made seven billion more dollars… I would up the Fight of the Night bonus to a million dollars.” He believes that it would not only reward fighters but would also instantly make cards more fascinating. “They can afford it,” he added. “You’re gonna get more exciting fights.”

And while Dana White hasn’t promised anything close to a million, he has confirmed that bonuses will increase next year. “Bonuses are obviously going up,” he stated after announcing the Paramount agreement. It’s not Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s dream scenario, but it’s the first sign of progress. And coming from a legend who now earns more in eight months of streaming than in 25 years of fighting, the message lands harder than ever.