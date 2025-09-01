Rampage Jackson Finds Rare Support From 2 UFC Veterans After Public Lashout at Raja’s Mistreatment

The internet has become a storm of controversy for Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s family. It all began last month at a KnockX Pro Wrestling event in California, when ‘Rampage’’s son, Raja Jackson, turned the event into an MMA-style confrontation. The situation quickly escalated when retired military veteran Stuart Smith, AKA Syko Stu, allegedly slammed a prop can over Raja’s head during a live Kick Stream broadcast, part of the show’s scripted storyline.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the aftermath, Syko Stu apologized, and Raja Jackson accepted with a handshake. However, tensions flared when one promoter suggested Jackson’s son could seek “payback” in the ring. Little did anyone know, Raja, an experienced MMA fighter, would take the situation much further than expected. Once the 25-year-old entered the ring, he threw Syko Stu to the mat and struck him more than 20 times in the face, leaving the veteran with multiple injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Former UFC champ Josh Thomson backs Quinto Jackson and Raja Jackson

Eyewitnesses reported that the assault was so severe Syko Stu even choked on his own blood and teeth, which only intensified the drama. The LAPD has since launched an active investigation into the incident. The fallout has sharply divided public opinion. Some people demand legal consequences for Raja Jackson, while others argue against his punishment. Amid the debate, Josh Thomson addressed the situation on his Weighing In podcast, speaking alongside former UFC referee, ex-LAPD officer Big John McCarthy.

Thomson stated: “Is there 100% of the blame? I think people misunderstood me. 100% of the blame goes on Raja. Okay. But if I say 1% goes on the promoter, I guess maybe I need to reword it. There’s also to blame. 100% can go on Raja, but there’s also blame with people who are involved in terms of like, they could have done a better job.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drawing on his experience, ex-cop and former UFC referee Big John McCarthy offered insight into why the LAPD has not yet arrested Quinton Jackson’s son. He explained that authorities are carefully preparing the case to prevent any loopholes for the 25-year-old. McCarthy said: “And I’m sure they know they have enough for an arrest, but they want to make sure that they have enough to where he’s not getting out on bail. He’s not getting out of anything.”

Their commentary adds a layer of legal reality—suggesting Raja may face serious felony charges, not just assault misdemeanors.

AD

Thomson’s perspective carries weight. KnockX once served as a talent-scouting platform for WWE, but following the Raja Jackson incident, WWE severed ties with the promotion. Meanwhile, public outrage against the California-based company has surged, particularly because Douglas Malo, a ringside wrestler, intervened to protect Syko Stu. Malo pushed the 25-year-old away and criticized the promotion for failing to prevent the attack.

‘Rampage’ speaks out on Instagram as calls for his son’s arrest grow

The world may be turning against Raja Jackson, but in the eyes of his father, legendary UFC fighter Quinton Jackson, his son remains innocent. Though Quinton expressed remorse for Raja’s violent actions toward retired military veteran Stuart Smith, he didn’t shy away from pointing fingers at the wrestler, Syko Stu, who allegedly slammed a beer can over Raja’s head.

As public calls for Raja’s arrest over attempted murder mount, Stuart Smith continues his recovery from multiple injuries. Meanwhile, high-profile fighters like Ryan Garcia and Ben Askren have taken to social media to condemn Raja’s actions. At the same time, the LAPD has launched a full investigation, reviewing event footage while online outrage intensifies—spiraling into direct threats against Quinton Jackson’s family.

In response, Quinton Jackson went public on Instagram, sharing screenshots of hostile comments, including one fan urging “street justice.” In a lengthy post, he made his stance clear:

“Yes, my son took things too far, and I’m pissed at him for being a POS and the way he handled it! But if Psycho Stu wasn’t drunk and wouldn’t have hit my son over the head with a (real beer can) while he was live streaming on his own stream, then KnockX wouldn’t have felt like they had to make things right by letting Raja get his ‘get back’ in the ring! If my son would’ve just went to the police when the beer can incident happened, then the whole event could’ve gotten shut down and he could’ve sued.”

Stuart Smith continues to recover from his injuries. The LAPD investigation remains ongoing, and legal experts speculate Raja could face charges ranging from felony assault to attempted murder—depending on the DA’s findings.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At the same time, questions linger about the role of promoters and the blurred line between scripted pro wrestling and real combat sports.

This case is quickly becoming a flashpoint about liability in crossover events, fighter accountability, and how far promotions will go for attention in the streaming era.