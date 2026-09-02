Rampage Jackson Fires Cameraman During Livestream Altercation

Rampage Jackson completely lost it on livestream. What began as a heated dispute with his cameraman quickly spiraled out of control. The two were going back and forth over who had been talking trash about each other’s “people,” and things only got worse from there.

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“That’s what I’m saying,” Jackson screamed at the cameraman. “That’s why I don’t take s—. That’s because you a p—- whipped-a– b—-, n—. I try not to say s—, but you a p—- whipped-a– b—-, n—. Find a new job, n—-. F— you.”

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The whole thing was caught on both Jackson’s and DeenTheGreat’s livestreams, with the argument getting more heated by the second. It began with the former UFC fighter bringing up the time he helped the cameraman’s friend get a job.

When the cameraman pushed back on that claim, Jackson doubled down and made it clear he wasn’t about to have his own job put at risk.

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Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

“If I get somebody a job, don’t try to f— up my job. That’s all I gotta say,” Jackson explained.

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But then things really went sideways. The cameraman started insulting guests on Rampage’s livestream, calling them “f—ing wh—-,” and that was apparently enough to set Rampage off.

“No one’s f—– up your job. You got f—– wh—- on your stream, what do you think?” the cameraman responded to Jackson.

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This set off the UFC veteran, who immediately took off after the cameraman, turning the argument into a full-on chase while continuing to scream at him. Rampage Jackson made it very clear that he was fired. The 48-year-old also stated why he works so hard to control his temper these days, particularly given his experience as a professional fighter.

“Find a new job, n—-. F— you,” Jackson added. “I try my best to be the nicest motherf—– ever, ’cause I kill a motherf—–. I am real. I try to be the nicest motherf—– on the planet.”

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Luckily for the cameraman, he managed to outrun the former UFC fighter before things could get physical, and the rest of his team managed to hold back the former UFC champion.

Still, the whole thing was another pretty wild moment for Rampage since making the jump into streaming. And it comes not long after he was involved in another physical confrontation with a fellow streamer.

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Rampage Jackson punched a streamer during a party last month

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson went back into fight mode during a party in July. The former UFC light heavyweight champion hasn’t competed in MMA since getting knocked out by Fedor Emelianenko in December 2019 at Bellator 237.

Since then, the 48-year-old has pursued a new profession in streaming and has been doing really well for himself, especially considering how this is a post-retirement gig. After all, streaming thrives on viral content, and Rampage Jackson makes sure he never runs out of one.

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One recent viral video from late July featured Jackson reminding streamer SweaterGxd, actual name Adrian Javier Sandoval, that he comes from a fighting background after Sandoval allegedly disrespected the UFC legend.

“Don’t touch my girlfriend,” Jackson initially warned.

“That’s rude. You’ll get knocked out,” he added after Sandoval grabbed at his groin.

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Things eventually got physical, with the former UFC fighter landing two punches to Sandoval’s jaw and leaving everyone at the party looking stunned. That said, it was pretty obvious the 48-year-old wasn’t exactly throwing with full power.

SweaterGxd stayed on his feet and looked unhurt. Luckily, the two eventually shook hands and squashed the beef, with Rampage later claiming he had only used 15.5% of his power.

As a result, Sandoval even volunteered to take two more punches to the body, this time to see what 40% of Rampage’s power felt like. And well, the stiff shots landed exactly how one would expect.

Fortunately for the cameraman, the situation never got that far thanks to his fast thinking and feet, but it was still another chaotic livestream moment for the former UFC champ and proves why it’s better not to poke a sleeping bear, especially one that once held the UFC Light Heavyweight title.