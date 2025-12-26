Rampage Jackson Fulfills Childhood Promise With $275,000 Christmas Surprise for Son

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson is embracing the holiday spirit in a big way. The 47-year-old kicked off his Christmas celebrations with a jaw-dropping purchase—though not for himself. Instead, the former PRIDE champion splurged approximately $275,000 on his youngest son, Elijah ‘Rampage’ Jackson, fulfilling a promise he made years ago.

Elijah, born to Jackson’s Japanese ex-wife Yuki Imoto, has long heard his father talk about making this moment happen. The former couple also shares a daughter, Naname Nakia Jackson, while Jackson has three other children from previous relationships. Family details aside, it was this heartfelt father-son moment that took center stage on the eve of Christmas.

What did Rampage Jackson buy his son?

Jackson recently took to X, where he revealed the extravagant gift—an Audi R8 purchased especially for Elijah. “My youngest son wasn’t expecting this Christmas gift,” he captioned the post. In the accompanying clip, Jackson can be seen leading his son into the garage, where a sleek black Audi R8 sat in all its glory. Elijah initially couldn’t believe that his father had actually bought the car.

“Like I promised to you when you was a kid,” Jackson responded. As Elijah walked around the supercar, Jackson—ever the protective father—reminded him to be careful behind the wheel, warning that the car was incredibly fast. He then handed over the keys as his son climbed in to take it for a spin. Notably, Jackson’s new Audi R8 comes equipped with a roaring V10 engine and a carbon-fiber exterior.

According to Edmunds[dot]com, the Audi R8 can cost as much as $275,000 or more for newer models, though some older variants are available for around $95,000, depending on features. While the exact model Jackson bought remains unclear, the purchase undoubtedly came at a hefty price. Adding to its appeal, Audi officially ceased R8 production in March 2024, making existing models especially valuable among supercar enthusiasts.

Notably, this comes after Rampage’s other son, Raja Jackson, pleaded not guilty to assaulting pro wrestler Stuart Smith, who also goes by the nickname ‘Syko Stu.’ Regardless, while some may think the extravagant Christmas gift was possible thanks to Jackson’s legendary MMA career across multiple promotions, the reality is very different.

Jackson claims he made more money streaming than fighting

Rampage Jackson made a startling claim about his post-fighting career, insisting that streaming has been far more lucrative than his decades inside the cage. During a recent livestream, the 47-year-old was asked to compare his earnings as a professional fighter with what he now makes as a streamer—and the answer was emphatic.

“I’ve only been streaming for eight months, and I’ve made more from streaming in eight months than I did fighting in f—ing twenty-five years,” Jackson said. “One hundred percent. The sponsors f—k with me way more on streams than my fighting.” Jackson also pointed to visibility as a key factor behind the financial shift.

“Y’all see my streams. I’m the biggest degenerate there is,” he joked. “But, one thing, though, my streams, the clips, I guess, gets more number than my fights.” Since launching his channel, Jackson has streamed travel content, behind-the-scenes moments at home, and collaborations with creators like Sneako.

He later revealed that getting paid by Kick—and having “two kids in college”—ultimately pushed him to commit to streaming full-time. Safe to say, Elijah might not have gotten his Audi R8 that his father promised him without Rampage Jackson’s career on Kick. But what did you make of the Christmas gift?