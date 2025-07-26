Rampage Jackson Gains Fans’ Support, Gives Grown Man a Wedgie Over Jon Jones Disrespect

There are numerous ways to learn respect in the fight world, and that includes verbal, physical, and, well, a wedgie delivered by a former UFC champion. Quinton Rampage Jackson may be retired, but the intensity he brought to the cage hasn’t faded one bit. When a casual conversation moved to an old injury that still hits a nerve, Rampage surprised everyone with a grip-and-lift, and the internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

It all started when a man standing next to Jackson casually brought up a rematch between Jackson and Jon Jones. However, he then looked at Rampage’s knee and said the fight doesn’t look like a possibility anymore. Well, this was something that did not sit well with the UFC icon. Rampage locked eyes and asked, “Why you talking about that s—? That was a bad time in my life.”

For the unaware, back at UFC 135, Jon Jones defended his Light Heavyweight title by injuring Jackson with a series of oblique kicks before submitting him in the fourth round. Rampage has since criticized Jones’ use of those kicks, as the injury never fully healed, and the damage continues to fuel the frustration whenever someone brings it up casually. So, as expected, it was at that moment that the man knew he messed up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The poor guy attempted to walk back, claiming he had a similar injury, but it was too late. “Did Jon Jones kick your knee backwards?” Rampage inquired. “Then why you disrespect my knee?” And now, to make things more uncomfortable for the man, came the capital punishment. Jackson grabbed his waistline and yanked, seconds later, delivering a wedgie that was more punishment than prank.

AD

So, looking at this act, social media did not disappoint when it came to the comments. Some fans laughed at the helplessness of the moment, saying, “I mean, it’s Rampage Jackson, what u gonna do? 😭” and, “You’re not saying no to Jackson if he wants to.” Another fan dropped a harsh reality check as he wrote, “Know your place in the room.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Punch (@happypunch) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

But it seems like not everyone agreed. Taking to the comments, others simply drew the line: “No disrespect to Rampage, but on my life, I’d never let another grown man wedgie me.” More shared a similar sentiment, as they commented, “See me personally, I’m never letting another grown man give me a wedgie” and “That’s an SA lawsuit waiting to happen fr.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, the video has truly divided MMA fans into two groups: those who understood the fear and those who insisted they would not flinch. But here’s the thing with Rampage: he doesn’t care whether it’s 2011 or 2025. Bring up that knee; you might get humbled. After all, it is something that still hurts him to this day.

Rampage Jackson claims Jon Jones is ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’ over damaged knee

That wedgie moment was not a joke; it stemmed from a place of pain. Rampage’s knee has never been the same after UFC 135, and every mention of it brings back the bitterness he still feels. After all, he went into the fight feeling sharper than ever, confident he’d defeat the rising Jon Jones. Instead, he left with a crippled knee that haunts him to this day.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But not just that, Rampage Jackson also left the cage with a lasting grudge for the individual responsible. Rampage does not doubt Jones’ abilities, but he is blunt about his techniques. “He’s the dirtiest fighter ever,” he claimed, referring to Jones’s notorious eye pokes and vicious knee strikes. According to Rampage, the UFC even changed glove designs to prevent fighters from keeping fingers extended, which Jones did frequently.

The strikes that hurt him weren’t just smart; they were dangerous. And it wasn’t just pain in the moment. “My knee is still messed up from that,” Rampage added. He believes that such actions have no place in the sport. Jones may have won championships, but Jackson’s body still carries the cost.