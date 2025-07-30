Rampage Jackson Goes All Venom as He Partners With Marvel-Backed Clothing Brand

When you’re one of the biggest stars a promotion has ever produced, it’s only natural that Hollywood comes calling. That’s exactly what’s happening with Rampage Jackson. The former UFC light heavyweight champion may have left the Octagon years ago, but he never cut ties with MMA. That loyalty is paying off. In his latest venture, the man who once stood toe-to-toe with Jon Jones has just announced a partnership with none other than Marvel. Here’s how it all unfolded.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rampage Jackson uploaded a series of photographs wearing the ‘Venom’ apparel by SuperXApparel. He captioned the post: “Tested by UFC Legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson — this is the Marvel MMA Series featuring VENOM, coming 7.31.25. Built for the ones who channel darkness, chaos, rage, and power into fuel for greatness.”

SuperXApparel is known for launching Hollywood-centric collaborations. They’ve released merchandise collections for DC, Marvel, Power Rangers, and more. With the new Marvel merchandise, they’ve landed their biggest name yet in the form of Rampage Jackson. And, this is not the first time Rampage Jackson has taken part in Marvel’s business.

Back in 2011, in an interview, Jackson revealed that he had been in talks with Marvel about being cast as Luke Cage in their Netflix series. During the conversation, he stated, “It’s funny you should say that — I had a meeting with Marvel. I would love to play Luke Cage; I think I would make a great Luke Cage.” While the deal never passed the boardrooms, it did give Rampage Jackson enough confidence to star in a number of movies.

The former light heavyweight champion has acted in a number of films, most of which are action movies — The A-Team and Never Back Down, to name his most popular. Interestingly, Jackson was approached by Marvel Studios for an acting role back in 2009, but this time, it was he who turned it down.

The time when Rampage Jackson said no to Marvel

Back in 2009, Marvel approached Rampage Jackson for a role in their flagship film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but Jackson turned it down, citing a clash with his training schedule. Marvel wanted him to portray the X-Men character John Wraith, but at the time, Jackson was focused on building his MMA career. When asked about this in an interview with TMZ, Jackson stated that his fighting career was more important to him at the time.

For those who are unaware of John Wraith, he was a key member of Team X alongside Wolverine and Sabretooth. He was a valuable member of the team due to his teleportation abilities. After Team X was disbanded following Wolverine’s exit, Wraith went on to establish his own boxing gym, where he later trained alongside his former teammate, Fred Dukes. The character was portrayed by William James Adams Jr., popularly known as ‘will.i.am’ of Black Eyed Peas fame.

Rampage Jackson has yet to land an acting role in either the Marvel or DC universes. Currently, the former fighter is focusing his time on his podcast, but who knows when the studios might throw a role his way?