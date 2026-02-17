Rampage Jackson Goes Off on “Low IQ People” Questioning His Behaviour Towards Jon Jones Fan

Jon Jones vs. Quinton Jackson may be history on paper, but the tension between them is far from over. During a livestream this past week, a Jon Jones fan inadvertently walked up to him and asked Jackson, “What’s it like fighting Jon Jones?” The young MMA fan didn’t look like he meant anything by it. But the-47-year-old MMA veteran, unsurprisingly, lost his cool at the fan and proceeded to insult and berate him. The clip quickly went viral, inviting backlash from users on the internet. However, as he later explained, it’s not how it appeared.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Although retired, Quinton Jackson is living the celebrity life, running his own YouTube channel, a Livestream on KICK, and a podcast, collaborating with others, and appearing on various shows through exciting partnerships. He enjoys the spotlight in the sports world, but the defeat to Jon Jones likely still lingers somewhere in his mind. Perhaps that’s why the mention of his name caused ‘Rampage’ to go off on the fan. Now Jackson has taken to social media to warn anyone who might wish to try something similar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quinton Jackson delivers a warning to fans after viral livestream moment

“Low IQ people that never competed think I’m upset that I lost to the best fighter on the planet,” he wrote on X. “Nobody has beaten Jon Jones and I’m proud to have shared the cage with him. But what I don’t like is fans trying to troll me when I’m hosting a meet n greet. All it’s doing is making me not want to be fan-friendly anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s very funny how it’s only 1 demographic of people in my DMs upset that I called a troll a b–ch. Pull a b–ch move while I’m live streaming and you’ll get called a b–ch.”

Jackson faced ‘Bones’ in 2011 at UFC 135, and the fight left Rampage at a major disadvantage. During that bout, Jones landed brutal eye pokes, oblique kicks, and other tactics that ‘Rampage’ has often described as “career-ending,” causing injuries that altered his career. He lost the bout via a fourth-round rear-naked choke. Thereafter, though he won multiple fights, Jackson never fully regained his peak form.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Regardless, over the years, Jon Jones fans have provoked him before. Previously, popular streamer N3on made a blunt remark about Rampage, and he took it quite seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He(N3on) said, ‘Jon Jones is my daddy’,” Quinton Rampage told the Nelk Boys. “So when I see N3on again, I’m going to have to put him in his place.”

Although Jackson has insisted that he’s moved on from his loss to Jon Jones, there may be more to why he prefers not to revisit it. The defeat didn’t just impact his career trajectory—it also carried significant financial consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rampage’ discloses the money he invested to prepare for Jon Jones

For Quinton Jackson, regardless of Jones’ accomplishments, ‘Bones’ will always be “the dirtiest fighter ever.” Back in 2011, Jones used his youth and controversial tactics to outmaneuver Rampage and secure a submission win during his first title defense at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Jones successfully retained his belt on September 24, the fight proved costly for Rampage. He later admitted that he spent over $1 million preparing for the bout, with the light heavyweight title on the line. Unfortunately for him, the investment didn’t pay off.

After hearing Jackson’s response to the fan, how do you view Jon Jones? Despite the controversies surrounding his career, do you still consider him the GOAT?