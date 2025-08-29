Rampage Jackson Lashes Out at Fan After Confrontation Over “Raja Situation”

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has been thrust into controversy after his son, Raja Jackson, assaulted wrestler and Army veteran Stuart Smith, better known as ‘Syko Stu.’ The incident occurred last Saturday during the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Sun Valley, Los Angeles, following a heated altercation before the show. According to the latest health update, Smith is awake, alert, and able to speak, though he remains in critical care with severe injuries sustained in the attack.

Meanwhile, backlash against Raja has intensified online. Social media is flooded with reactions from influencers, content creators, and fans, making the incident one of the most talked-about topics in the combat sports, wrestling communities, and the mainstream media. The uproar has also created problems for Raja’s father. During a recent Kick livestream, Rampage was confronted on the street by a fan about his son’s actions—and the exchange quickly turned sour as Jackson’s anger nearly spilled out for all to see.

“Come on, bro… Respectfully, shut the f— up,” Jackson told the fan after being asked about his son. The comment seemed to rattle the individual, who quickly began apologizing for approaching Jackson with the question and even tried to shake his hand. “No handshake on that. I’m a dad. Respectfully shut the f— up. I’m dealing with this s—,” Jackson added, as the fan backed down and assured him that he respected him “100 percent.”

But Jackson wasn’t finished. He went on to share the personal toll the situation has taken on him since his son’s attack on Stuart Smith. “I’m getting a lot of racist threats and s—, n—a. Coming up to me, come on, over something my son did that I ain’t got nothing to do with…,” Jackson said. After separating from the fans and walking away, he branded them “Goofy a— motherf—ers” for questioning him about his son.

As of the time of writing, Raja Jackson has not been arrested, nor have any charges been filed against him, despite growing frustration on social media over the lack of action from authorities. However, it’s not just fans that Rampage Jackson has been upset with.

Rampage Jackson calls out MMA YouTuber for racism

Rampage Jackson has hit back at criticism surrounding his son’s attack, specifically calling out MMA personality MMA Guru for what he labeled as racist remarks. “People like MMA Guru. That guy is supposed to be some kind of journalist, and his racism came out,” Rampage said during a livestream. “His racism showed. It’s 2025. People do sh—. Some people f— up. It shouldn’t turn into race.”

However, things didn’t end there, as MMA Guru promptly responded to the allegations made against him on social media. “I call an attempted murderer a dumb animal. Rampage calls me a racist for it. ‘It’s 2025,’ yes, it’s 2025 — focus on the attempted murderer of [your] son, you failure of a dad, not what names I call him. Your own victim mindset is probably what made your son bulliable by teenagers.”

It appears Raja Jackson’s actions are affecting his father Ramapage Jackson so much so that even he is facing backlash. Do you agree with how Rampage handled the question from the fan on the street? And do you think Raja should be arrested?