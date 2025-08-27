Rampage Jackson Leaves Son Raja’s Fate to Justice as He Hopes for “Man to Man” Meet With Syko Stu

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has seen plenty of chaos inside the cage, but nothing could prepare him for this. The former UFC champion now finds himself in the middle of a storm, not for his own actions, but for those of his son, Raja.

The combat sports world and beyond were left stunned due to the disturbing video that spread across social media, which shows Raja Jackson brutally attacking professional wrestler Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, at the KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy.

The footage sparked outrage, leaving fans and fighters stunned. For Rampage, it meant stepping into a different kind of spotlight: one where his role as a father came under scrutiny. Speaking in a livestream, clips of which were shared by Happy Punch on Instagram, Jackson admitted the situation was painful.

The MMA legend stated, “You know, it’s hard for me to talk about it. I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu. I don’t condone what my son did. Very unfortunate. Imma let justice play out, take its course”, and added that Stu’s family had to witness something no loved one should, and that he wished he could have been there in the moment but wasn’t.

Still, Rampage tried to balance his words as both a father and a public figure. According to him, “You know, that’s not fair. Lot of racist people showing their true colors and stuff. I’m not, you know, taking up for my son and things like that. I’m just telling you guys. I’m doing what any father would do.”

The incident itself was chilling. Raja, 25, climbed into the ring during what was supposed to be a scripted wrestling match. He slammed Smith, then delivered more than 20 punches to his head while the wrestler lay there unconscious. Other performers had to pull him off before he fled the scene. As per reports, a police investigation is now underway. Smith, a U.S. military veteran who turned to professional wrestling to cope with PTSD, is said to be recovering.

For Rampage, the fallout has been overwhelming. He admitted on stream that he was learning about the details at the same pace as the public and further shared, “Hopefully one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him. I’m just gonna try to like get back to being myself. I was learning what went on at the same rate as everybody else. I hope Syko Stu can forgive me, myself, as a dad, for not understanding everything.”

It wasn’t Rampage Jackson’s first attempt to clarify the situation. In a written statement on X after the incident, he explained that Raja believed he had been given the green light to get “payback” during the show after being struck earlier in the day.

Jackson said he thought it was part of the act but admitted it was “bad judgment, and a work that went wrong.” He emphasized his son’s inexperience in pro wrestling and revealed Raja had suffered a concussion only days before, making his involvement in any physical contest reckless.

It leaves an uneasy picture. A fighter who once carried UFC gold is now left to watch his son’s future unfold with shadows hanging over it. As for Syko Stu, his family recently shared an update that indicates that the professional wrestler is now able to talk, but the road to recovery will be long.

Wrestler attacked by Rampage Jackson’s son regains consciousness as his family launches campaign to raise funds

Stuart Smith’s family has now spoken. Better known to wrestling fans as Syko Stu, the professional wrestler is conscious and able to talk after what his brother Andrew Smith called “severe injuries.” In a Facebook update posted late on August 25, Andrew said Stuart was “resting” but warned that the recovery ahead would be difficult.

According to Andrew, Stuart has “some recollections of events from the day of the attack.” In a moment of resilience, he even shared a short message through his brother, “Thank you for the love and support.”

Meanwhile, the fallout has extended online. The stream, which aired on Raja Jackson’s KICK account, was swiftly reviewed by the platform. By August 26, KICK announced that the account had been banned. “KICK’s community guidelines make it clear that excessive violence is not permitted,” the platform said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a police report had been filed and that the matter is under active investigation. As of August 26, however, no arrests had been made.

Smith’s family has also turned to the public for support. A GoFundMe campaign was launched on his behalf to help cover “uncovered costs, loss of income, and to support his recovery.” The link, shared through Smith’s personal Facebook page, highlights both the seriousness of his condition and the uncertain path ahead.

What happens next is unclear. Raja Jackson’s case sits in the hands of investigators, and the legal process will decide his future. Stuart Smith, though awake and talking, faces a recovery that promises to test both his strength and his family’s resolve. As for Rampage Jackson, he can only wait, hope for forgiveness, and, as he put it, meet Syko Stu “man to man” one day.