Rampage Jackson Makes Damning U-Turn on Raja Controversy Amid LAPD Investigation

When your son is at the center of a scandal, most fathers would stay quiet on the advice of lawyers. But Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has never been like other fathers. Instead of staying silent, the former UFC champion has spoken out about Raja Jackson‘s brutal August 23 attack on wrestler Syko Stu in Los Angeles. However, what Rampage has to say now might complicate Raja’s already serious legal situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rampage Jackson made two admissions during his most recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, signaling a significant U-turn shift in his views. First, he refuted the widely circulated idea that Raja Jackson acted out of rage in response to toxic comments in the livestream chat. “When I first got Raja into stream, I told him, ‘Man, don’t be out there reading that chat like that,'” Rampage recalls. “What he told me he was in character… he didn’t give a f**k about what chat say.”

That statement alone changed the story. Instead of being provoked by outside noises, Rampage claimed that his son went into the ring and a**aulted Syko Stu to protect his pride as an MMA fighter crossing into pro wrestling.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You know, Raja really hurt that man,” Rampage Jackson explained. “Raja could have k**led that man. Like, you could k**l somebody if they knocked out and you keep punching them like that.” It was a surprising statement from a parent who had been attempting to dismiss accusations of attempted m**der.

The UFC legend further said that Raja was not trying to k**l anyone, emphasizing that his son was unaware of how badly Stu had been injured. At the same time, admitting that his punches could have been lethal opened the door he was attempting to close. In his own terms, the a**ault went way beyond showmanship gone wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago TOKYO, JAPAN DECEMBER 28, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Jackson during a weigh-in ceremony ahead of his Bellator 237 main card heavyweight bout against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko, the cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation scheduled to take place at Saitama Super Arena on December 29. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C8EB1

He later attempted to soften the blow by assuring Ariel Helwani on the interview, “Raja wasn’t trying to k**l nobody. He probably didn’t even know how bad he hurt that guy.” Rampage advocated for leniency, claiming that his son should “do a little time, a little community service.” However, he continued to criticize promoters, slamming them for putting an inexperienced MMA fighter in a wrestling ring.

AD

The 47-year-old said, “Raja was in the act as a pro wrestler, but he ain’t no f—— pro wrestler. The promoters had no reason putting my son in that f—— ring. But it was no attempted f—— murder.” The inconsistency was obvious: on the one hand, Rampage Jackson claimed it wasn’t attempted murder, but on the other, he admitted Raja “could have k**led” Stu. That tightrope between denial and admission now hangs over the entire investigation.

LAPD probe escalates as Raja Jackson faces mounting legal trouble

The LAPD has already been looking into Raja Jackson since the incident at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, where witnesses claim he threw more than 20 punches at Stu after flooring him.

The pro wrestler was hospitalized for severe head trauma, jaw fractures, missing teeth, and facial damage before being discharged. He is currently recovering at home, aided by his wife, Contessa Patterson, and the wrestling community. According to sources, California state officials are preparing to take over, suggesting that prosecutors may view the a**ault as more than just a wrestling accident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The evidence is overwhelming: numerous camera angles, live-streamed video, and scores of eyewitnesses. Veteran wrestler Doug “The Epic” Malo bluntly told reporters, “It’s not like he’s not going to jail.” Lawyers are circling, and sources indicate that Stu will file a lawsuit in the coming weeks.

Raja Jackson has also been barred from competing in a separate Danger Pro Wrestling event, where promoters claim his name was used for hype but insist he’ll never step foot in their ring. For a 25-year-old attempting to make it in combat sports, the doors are slamming shut fast.