Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja “Broke and Kinda Homeless” as He Awaits Sentencing Months After Assault Arrest

Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Rampage Jackson, is once again making headlines. And not for good reason. The 25-year-old now claims he’s broke and on the verge of homelessness. In August, Jackson attacked pro-wrestler Stuart Smith, better known as Syko Stu, during a wrestling event in Los Angeles. What was meant to be a scripted interaction spiraled out of control after a backstage altercation.

This led Jackson to reportedly assault Stu for real. The incident left Stu hospitalized with severe facial injuries. Jackson was arrested in September but was later released on a $50,000 bail. He is still facing multiple charges that could potentially result in prison time. While his legal situation unfolds, Jackson has taken to social media to reveal the downward spiral of his personal life, openly discussing his financial struggles and unstable living conditions.

Raja Jackson thinks he was Jesus Christ in a past life

He recently took to his Instagram Story to post a cryptic message. “TO BE HONEST I DO FEEL LIKE I WAS JESUS CHRIST IN A PAST LIFE IF IM BEING SERIOUSLY HONEST IM BROKE AND KINDA HOMELESS RN IM BEING DEAD SERIOUS 🤯” This, of course, comes shortly after the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office decided to move forward with a criminal complaint against Rampage’s son.

While Raja has pleaded not guilty in the attack on Syko Stu, he is still facing two charges: a felony battery charge and a misdemeanor battery charge. There is also a sentencing enhancement for allegedly causing “great bodily injury,” which could add an extra three years to any potential prison term.

According to reports, the 25-year-old could face up to seven years in prison if convicted. His next court date is set for November 24 for a preliminary hearing setting. Despite speaking openly about his current struggles, Jackson has yet to address his actions during the August wrestling incident.

Meanwhile, his father, Rampage Jackson, appears to have moved on from the controversy, spending his retirement livestreaming on Kick. The extent of Syko Stu’s injuries, however, has since been revealed.

What injuries did Stuart Smith suffer?

Stuart Smith’s face was messed up far worse than fans initially realized. After being violently attacked by Raja Jackson during a KnokX Pro show in California, the wrestler’s partner, Contessa Patterson, revealed the alarming extent of his injuries. “Stuart has been released from the hospital and is now home resting,” she wrote, adding that he “sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER.”

According to Patterson, Smith suffered “trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth.” Despite the brutal damage to his face, Patterson said Smith “remains in good spirits” as he begins what will be a long recovery. She thanked supporters for their kindness, saying, “Your kindness means more than words can express.”

Having said that, it appears Raja Jackson might not have the injuries Smith suffered, but his life has been turned upside down, leaving scars that may never heal. What do you make of his Instagram story?