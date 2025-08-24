Rampage Jackson’s Son’s Brutal Pro Wrestling Controversy Sparks Ben Askren’s Scathing Promotion Callout

What can go wrong in a heated wrestling event? Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son, Raja, showed that plenty can go south when organizers don’t handle things properly. The 25-year-old is now facing massive backlash after slamming and punching wrestler Stuart Smith—also known as Syko Stu—at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event on August 23, which the promotion live-streamed on Kick. As expected, both the MMA and wrestling worlds erupted over his actions.

‘Rampage’ Jackson condemned his son’s behavior and wished Smith a speedy recovery. Still, fans are blasting the former light heavyweight champion for failing to keep Raja in check. The backlash hasn’t stopped there—Knokx Pro Wrestling is also catching heat from fans and experts over poor management and lack of control. And now, Ben Askren has jumped in, adding his voice to the growing criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Ben Askren shares his scathing reaction to Rampage Jackson’s son’s wrestling controversy

An X account named Sulaiman Ahmed posted the video showing Raja slamming Syko Stu and following up with a barrage of over 20 unanswered punches. Ben Askren reposted the clip and wrote, “This is so bad, why didn’t anyone stop him!!!!” He was clearly calling out Knokx Pro Wrestling for putting in a referee who didn’t make a single effort to intervene and stop the unexpected beating. That raised an obvious question—why?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp later reported that the event was staged only up to the slam Rampage Jackson’s son delivered, but the follow-up shots weren’t scripted. His report backed earlier claims that Syko Stu attacked Raja with a beer can, sparking their rivalry and carrying the tension into the event.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Still, that didn’t fully explain why Raja chose to escalate things with such a violent outburst. To add more, another video surfaced after the event, which might give fans a clearer idea of the moment Raja lost his cool and let his anger take over.

New video of Raja making a shocking phone call surfaces

Most of the information about Raja Jackson knocking out the independent wrestler has come through the streaming platform Kick, where the entire event was captured live. During one of those moments, Rampage Jackson’s son appeared to step outside the arena and talk to a man he referred to as “Andre” about the incident.

In the video, Andre can be heard saying that the actual plan was just a “double leg.” The 25-year-old quickly fired back, “He p—-d me off though, Andre!” before adding, “My bad,” and ending the call. While it didn’t completely clarify the situation, it strongly suggested that the beer can attack before the event pushed Raja off script.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

An X account named Death Stick, who has closely followed the drama, posted, “A video has surfaced of Raja Jackson following the incident. He was instructed to perform a double-leg takedown on the wrestler and throw a few fake punches. The caller stated that the wrestler was still knocked out in the ring and even used the word ‘flatlined.’”

As the situation continues to escalate, more details are expected to unfold soon. Until then, what’s your take—should the promotion have stepped in and stopped this before it went too far? Let us know in the comments below!