Rampage Jackson Turns to Charity as Calls for Jail Time Continue Against Son Raja

For the Jackson family, the internet just can’t stop talking about them – and definitely not for the right reasons. It’s been a few weeks since Raja Jackson‘s brutal on-camera attack on Stuart ‘Syko Stu’ Smith, and the backlash isn’t slowing down at all, as calls for his arrest are only getting louder. So how’s Rampage Jackson handling it all? The UFC legend is trying to shift the conversation, focusing on compassion and giving back to the community.

Taking to his Instagram account, Rampage Jackson revealed that he is now a part of the Smile Back Foundation, a charity dedicated to providing pro bono dental care to underserved communities. Sharing a picture of himself with a family he helped, he wrote in the caption, “First reveal done with @smilebackusa & @orcaa.global, and many more to come. Be part of the impactful cause and donate at smileback.org.”

For the unaware, the foundation’s mission includes full mouth restorations and essential treatments performed by top dental surgeons worldwide. By lending his support, Rampage aims to bring attention to a cause that helps those who lack access to proper dental care, a far cry from the violence dominating headlines.

Meanwhile, Raja Jackson’s action continues to garner negative attention. His brutal attack on fellow wrestler Syko Stu is still drawing widespread condemnation, with fellow fighters and fans alike calling for Raja’s arrest. And the latest name on the list of critics is none other than Logan Paul, as the YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar slammed the attack on his podcast.

“He belongs in jail. I firmly, 10,000% believe he belongs in jail. Assault is an understatement. He tried to kill a man. And it was live-streamed on his Kick channel,” Logan Paul said on The Impaulsive Podcast. He further added that wrestling is based on trust, and Raja’s actions destroyed that faith.

“Because you are an angry young man who has a lot of pent-up aggression… that doesn’t mean you get to get in a ring and beat up a performer,” ‘The Maverick’ said. As the investigation against Raja Jackson continues and an arrest warrant looms, Rampage Jackson’s charity work offers a stark contrast. Whether it eases public backlash or is seen as a distraction remains uncertain – but for the time being, criticism of Raja is only growing, with both new stars and legends speaking out against him.

Ric Flair speaks out against Rampage Jackson’s son

The wrestling industry hasn’t stopped reacting since footage of Raja Jackson’s attack went public, and now another legend of the pro wrestling universe has weighed in with his take on the matter. WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair did not hold back, speaking out after seeing how widespread the backlash has become.

Though close to Rampage Jackson, he made it clear that Raja’s actions crossed every line of what’s acceptable in wrestling. Flair admitted that wrestling has long had unwritten rules, such as delivering a “receipt” to keep performers in line, but he set a firm boundary for when that line is crossed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“A receipt here or there keeps everybody straight. But not to that extent,” he told Escapist magazine. He even expressed concern over Jackson’s behavior leading to hospitalization, saying, “He put him in a coma, didn’t he?… Sometimes you can lose your temper in the moment and snap like that, then regret it afterwards? Yeah, but not to that extent.”

Flair also spoke on how several wrestlers, such as Mark Henry and Rob Van Dam, appeared hesitant to fully condemn Raja Jackson, questioning how anybody could justify the attack. And while he did caution that, without being there, key details might be missing, his position was firm: Raja’s actions were dangerously out of line and couldn’t be dismissed as just a mistake.