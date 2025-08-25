Rampage Jackson’s Bail Fund for Son Raja Threatened as Calls Mount for LAPD Arrest

Raja Jackson’s latest actions have landed him in serious trouble, and even his father, Quinton Jackson, fears the consequences. Following this incident, fans have already labeled Raja notorious, and the LAPD has opened an investigation. Last week, at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in California, ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s son, an MMA fighter — appeared at a live-streamed show on Kick.com.

Like most wrestling events, the show followed a scripted storyline. However, tensions flared when Raja Jackson’s opponent, independent wrestler and Army veteran Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu, struck him on the head with a prop can. The 25-year-old fighter responded with visible anger. Despite Smith’s repeated apologies and an initial handshake of reconciliation, Raja escalated the situation inside the ring.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans launch petition to arrest Raja Jackson for attempted murder

During the match, Raja slammed Smith onto the mat and unleashed more than 20 hammer fists, causing Smith’s ear to bleed and leaving him with severe facial and dental injuries. Consequently, medics rushed Smith to the ER while he remained unconscious. Unsurprisingly, the incident triggered immediate outrage. Fans and fellow fighters, including Ryan Garcia and Ben Askren, condemned Raja’s actions, with many demanding his arrest and labeling the assault as “attempted murder.”

At the time of writing, police have not officially announced charges against Raja Jackson, but multiple outlets confirmed that the Los Angeles Police Department is actively reviewing the footage as part of its investigation. Legal experts note that the classification of “attempted murder” would require prosecutorial discretion, meaning the online petition reflects public outrage rather than any confirmed legal charge.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Initially, Quinton Jackson defended his son, calling it a case of “poor judgment.” However, he later warned wrestlers not to provoke Raja Jackson during performances. As the fallout grew, the public increasingly blamed ‘Rampage’ for Raja’s violent behavior. Additionally, viral clips surfaced showing that, while Quinton Jackson had secured funds for his two children studying in Japan, he had also earmarked “bail money” to cover any potential legal troubles for Raja.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Sports journalists have since pointed out that Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has himself faced disciplinary controversies during his MMA career, and critics argue that his son may be reflecting an environment where aggression was normalized. On Reddit and X, fan discussions increasingly frame the situation as a “generational pattern,” sparking debate over whether Quinton bears partial responsibility for Raja’s behavior.

With the latest incident, an arrest now appears imminent. In response, supporters launched a petition on Change.org urging the Los Angeles Police Department to “arrest Raja Jackson for attempted murder,” which has already gathered 848 signatures demanding justice and stronger accountability.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AtomLightning (@atomclipz) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Meanwhile, Raja Jackson currently holds a 0–1 record in professional MMA and has not fought since 2023, a year that ended in defeat. Following the KnokX event, WWE shut its doors to him, as the promotion — affiliated with WWE — will no longer host him. Furthermore, with the UFC reportedly banning Raja from participating in events, his future in professional wrestling and MMA now remains uncertain.

However, petitions of this kind rarely influence formal police action; they mainly serve as a barometer of public anger. Legal analysts caution that if charges are filed, Raja could face a range of counts — from felony assault to aggravated battery — depending on medical assessments of Stuart Smith’s injuries.

What is the latest health update on Stuart Smith, aka Syko Stu?

Syko Stu may have played up a fierce persona in the ring to entertain fans, but off-camera, Stuart Smith was first and foremost a family man—a devoted brother, husband, and father. That said, the wrestling community did not universally like the Army veteran. Transitioning to wrestling in 2017, Smith drew on his extensive military experience and embraced the sport as a tool to support his mental health.

Outside the ring, he has been open about his personal struggles, speaking candidly about his battles with PTSD. For Smith, wrestling was more than a profession—it served as a form of therapy, helping him cope with life’s challenges. Though details about his personal life remain limited, the aftermath of the brutal assault by Raja Jackson saw Smith rushed to the hospital.

Now focused on recovery, Smith’s brother shared a heartfelt update on Facebook to inform fans of his condition: .“Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He’s currently stable but in critical care. At this time we’re focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support. Also, we currently do not have a GoFundMe set up; any links posted are not affiliated with us,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In an encouraging update shared across wrestling fan pages, hospital staff reportedly described Smith’s condition as “serious but improving.” Fans have organized local blood drives in his honor, and several wrestlers from the independent circuit have pledged to host benefit shows to support his medical costs.

Whether fan-favorite Stuart Smith will ever return to the ring remains uncertain. Given the severity of his injuries and his age, even light physical exertion could prove challenging. The wrestling world will be watching closely for updates on his recovery.