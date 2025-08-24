Rampage Jackson’s Bold Statement on Son Raja’s Pro Wrestling Controversy Sparks Heated Fan Divide

Things went horribly wrong at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in California on Saturday, August 23, 2025! Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s 25-year-old son, Raja, left the audience stunned when he unexpectedly entered the ring, slammed independent wrestler Stuart Smith (aka Syko Stu), and delivered over 20 shots to his unconscious body. The violent act, which was livestreamed on Kick, was immediately met with backlash as fans demanded accountability from the UFC light heavyweight legend’s son. But soon, another chapter unfolded.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Raja Jackson’s confrontation with Syko Stu was originally staged and stemmed from an earlier incident where Stu hit Raja with a beer can. The slam inside the ring was planned, but Raja threw a flurry of unplanned punches afterward that were not part of the script. The assault sent the wrestler to the hospital with multiple serious injuries, which only made matters worse. Raja has not issued a statement yet, but his father, ‘Rampage,’ has already broken his silence and addressed the situation.



Popular X account, home of fight, uploaded a post made by ‘Rampage’ showing his part. He wrote, “I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match. Raja was told that he could get his “payback” in the ring. I thought it was a part of the show. It was bad judgment, and a work that went wrong.”

The former UFC light heavyweight champion further condoned his son’s action! Stating that Raja—who is a trained MMA fighter with a 0-1 record and just suffered a concussion a few days ago in training—had no business stepping into a professional wrestling setup. ‘Rampage’ also went on to apologize to the streaming platform Kick and wished Smith a speedy recovery.

He added, “Raja is an MMA fighter, not a pro wrestler, and had no business involved in an event like this. “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.

That’s definitely a concerning situation for both Smith and Rampage’s son. The independent wrestler is currently undergoing medical treatment, which is tough in itself. But it wouldn’t be a stretch to say Raja could also face some legal consequences. And, as expected, fans were far from happy about the whole situation, making their feelings loud and clear across the internet.

Fans react to Rampage Jackson’s son Raja’s wrestling controversy

A fan quickly jumped in with amplified emotions, asking Rampage’s son to be jailed, writing, “Rampage’s son needs to be behind bars for his actions. Your son threw 22 haymakers at an unconscious man like a total lunatic, he needs locked up.” Another user added, “First fighter to pass down CTE to his son.” While no reports suggest the former UFC light heavyweight champion is diagnosed with CTE, the comment was clearly meant as trolling toward ‘Rampage’ and his son.

Another fan wrote, “Send son 20-30 years prison and forget,” echoing Islam Makhachev’s famous line while continuing the sentiment that Jackson’s 25-year-old son deserves jail time for hurting the wrestler. But not all comments were against him. One user showed support, writing: “Your son banged out a bully, don’t see anything wrong in that.” The fan was likely referring to the moment Stu hit Raja with a beer can, which is believed to have triggered the incident.

This was followed by another user stating, “Raja did nothing wrong in my eyes. That promotion is at fault.” They shifted the blame toward Knokx Pro Wrestling for letting the situation escalate. Meanwhile, one fan expressed relief after hearing Smith was recovering from the heavy blows to his head, commenting: “Glad to hear that the guy is okay!🙏🏻 People have been falsely saying that he died!👀” — directly addressing the false rumors about his death.

Lastly, the situation clearly spiraled out of control and has become a complex mess for everyone involved. That said, what’s your take on the whole incident? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!