Rampage Jackson’s Cameraman Knocks Out Man After Tense Confrontation Turns Physical on Livestream

Another livestream featuring Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s crew went completely off the rails after a heated confrontation suddenly turned physical and ended with the cameraman channeling his inner UFC fighter to knock an armed man out cold.

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Things kicked off in the clip when a man wearing a cap and glasses walked up to Jackson’s cameraman and two women on the livestream. He started repeatedly flipping them off and yelling at the group before getting right up near the camera and shouting, “F— you.”

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The cameraman told him to back off, but instead of cooling things down, the situation only got more heated. The man kept screaming at the women, eventually forcing them to walk away from the scene. But he wasn’t done. He followed them and, moments later, appeared to charge toward the group with what looked like a stick in his hand.

That’s when the cameraman stepped in and shoved him to the ground.

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“He hit me first,” the man claimed after getting back up.

Imago SAITAMA, JAPAN – DECEMBER 29, 2019: American MMA fighter Quinton Rampage Jackson ahead of his Bellator 237 heavyweight main event against Russian rival Fedor Emelianenko at Saitama Super Arena Bellator 237 is a cross-promotional event between Bellator MMA and the Rizin Fighting Federation. Valery Sharifulin/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C9193

But instead of taking the hint and walking away, he headed toward the camera again. The confrontation then moved off camera, and the cameraman apparently landed a punch that clearly knocked out the man, as he remained on the ground as Rampage Jackson’s cameraman and the two women walked away from the scene.

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The wild confrontation is just the latest bizarre moment to unfold during the unpredictable livestreams surrounding the former UFC fighter’s crew.

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Earlier this month, Rampage Jackson himself nearly came to blows with one of his cameramen during another heated livestream. What started as an argument over accusations that they had been talking trash about each other’s friends quickly spiraled out of control.

“That’s what I’m saying,” Jackson screamed at the cameraman. “That’s why I don’t take s—. That’s because you a p—- whipped-a– b—-, n—-.

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“I try not to say s—, but you a p—- whipped-a– b—–, n—–. Find a new job, n—-. F— you.”

The argument was caught on both Jackson’s and Deen The Great’s livestreams, with the former UFC star eventually bringing up how he had previously helped the cameraman’s friend land a job.

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When the cameraman pushed back, Jackson warned him not to put his own job at risk.

But things took another turn when the cameraman started taking shots at some of the guests who had appeared on Jackson’s stream.

“No one’s f— up your job. You got f—- wh— on your stream, what do you think?” the cameraman fired back.

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As expected, Rampage Jackson immediately took off after him, making it pretty clear that the cameraman was fired on the spot. The 48-year-old also explained why he tries to keep his temper in check despite spending years as a professional fighter.

“Find a new job, n—-. F—- you,” Jackson said. “I try my best to be the nicest motherf—– ever, ’cause I kill a motherf—–. I am real.

“I try to be the nicest motherf—– on the planet.”

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Luckily, the cameraman managed to outrun Jackson before things got physical, with other members of the crew stepping in to hold the former UFC champion back.

Of course, that’s hardly the only chaotic moment to come out of Rampage Jackson’s livestreams. Another wild incident recently involved boxer Deen The Great and powerlifter Larry Wheels, as we got to witness once again how stupid actions can immediately be dealt with some instant repercussions.

Deen the Great also learned the hard way after crossing Larry Wheels

FAFO moments have become a bit of a running theme around Jackson’s livestreams, and Deen The Great found that out the hard way earlier this year.

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Deen, whose real name is Nurideen Shahid Shabazz, joined the former UFC fighter’s double-date livestream in February, where he ended up crossing paths with powerlifter and influencer Larry Wheels and his wife, Sheyla.

Things were pretty chill at first, but the mood quickly changed when Shabazz decided to shoot his shot with Sheyla right in front of Wheels.

“Can I get a hug?” he boldly asked.

That was enough to set things off. Wheels immediately stepped in, while Rampage Jackson tried to keep the situation from getting any worse. Shabazz, however, kept pushing his luck and eventually made it clear he wasn’t backing down.

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“F— this n—a.. This n—- spun me around like I’m gonna be respectful,” Deen said. “His wife is up for grabs.”

That was enough to turn an already awkward situation into a full-blown confrontation. Deen The Great moved toward Sheyla again, forcing Wheels to step in and tell him to keep his hands to himself.

But the 25-year-old refused to back off. When he made another attempt to touch her, as expected, the powerlifter finally snapped. One sharp slap sent Deen stumbling straight out of the camera’s frame.

“I was waiting for that f—— moment,” Wheels said afterward.

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Rampage Jackson, meanwhile, seemed to find the whole thing hilarious.

“That was a real a– slap,” the UFC legend joked before telling Deen to get in the van.

And now, with the latest cameraman incident, Rampage Jackson’s livestreams have added another wild chapter to the collection of live instant karma highlights.