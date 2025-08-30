Rampage Jackson’s Disguise Fails Amid Death Threats Over Son Raja’s Controversy

Quinton Rampage Jackson has never shied away from the spotlight, but this week he tried to step into the shadows. After receiving waves of online abuse, the MMA legend shared a livestream of himself attempting to walk incognito. With wigs, glasses, and even an Afro on rotation, Rampage mocked his “new persona” while admitting the real reason behind it wasn’t funny at all.

The disguise didn’t last long. In the video, Rampage steps outdoors only to be identified almost immediately by a fan who saw through the act. The amusing failure revealed a darker truth: Jackson had gone undercover after threats against him and his family grew following his son Raja Jackson‘s brutal altercation at an indie wrestling event.

“There’s a lot of r——- people giving me death threats and stuff like that,” the UFC legend recently told content creator Joy Of Everything while leaving LAX. “I’ve been called a bad father… it’s uncalled for.” The backlash originates from Raja’s involvement at a KnokX Pro Wrestling show last weekend, where a planned slam on wrestler Stuart Smith escalated into a horrific assault.

Smith was hospitalized for severe head injuries, but his brother later reported that he was conscious and recovering. Rampage Jackson later took to social media to explain the circumstances. He said that his son had lately had a concussion and wasn’t fit to perform. According to the 47-year-old, Smith unexpectedly attacked Raja with a beer can prior to his bout, and what was intended to be “payback” turned into a work gone wrong.

“I don’t condone my son’s actions at all,” Rampage wrote. “As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health and the well-being of Mr. Smith. That being said, my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to Knokx Pro for the situation.” KnokX Pro also criticized the incident as an “egregious act” that never should have happened.

With LAPD confirming an investigation is underway, Rampage now finds himself navigating both public anger and private threats. His unsuccessful disguise may have elicited laughter online. Still, it also emphasized the very serious pressure he is under as he balances fatherhood, reputation, and the hope that everyone involved in the whole fiasco can move forward safely. However, for now, he is stuck in this situation, while several from the UFC and the wrestling community have come forward to show their support for Raja Jackson.

The combat world unites to help out Rampage Jackson’s son

As the dust settled on the chaotic event, the response from the combat world fueled the argument even further. Instead of criticizing Raja Jackson, numerous famous personalities in WWE and UFC unexpectedly chose to support him, leaving fans of both sports divided. What was expected to be universal criticism turned into a clash of opinions, with Hall of Famers defending Rampage’s son and receiving fierce backlash.

WWE legend Mark Henry was quick to defend Raja, claiming he was not at fault because he was not a member of the wrestling industry. He claimed Smith, aka Syko Stu, brought it on himself, which sparked outrage from fans who believed Henry downplayed the danger of an inexperienced fighter attacking a performer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rob Van Dam went even further, tweeting sympathy for Jackson before posting a 43-minute video that swung between criticizing and excusing the attack, confusing even longtime fans. Chael Sonnen joined the defense as well, releasing a YouTube video in which he dismissed the incident as a “spot gone wrong.” He suggested Raja Jackson may have been retaliating after being hit with a prop bottle, shifting the focus to Stu and the promotion.

However, Sonnen’s attempt to spin the tale backfired, with over 50,000 dislikes on his video as fans accused him of sheltering the perpetrator. Between Henry, Van Dam, and Sonnen, the controversy only deepened, with several fans turning it into a prime example of just how far some veterans were willing to go in shielding Rampage Jackson’s son from accountability.