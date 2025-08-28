Rampage Jackson’s Wife’s Alleged Past Murder Makes Headlines as WWE Veteran Delivers Raja Jackson Statement

The world of combat sports is chaotic. But some headlines cut deeper than fight results. This past week, it wasn’t a knockout or submission that dominated the discussion. It was Raja Jackson, son of MMA legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. And at the center of it all? A shocking attack at a pro wrestling event in Los Angeles. An emotional father defending his son on a live stream. And a WWE Hall of Famer delivering one of the harshest verdicts yet.

The story first broke when Raja Jackson stormed the ring at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event while he was streaming on Kick, body-slamming professional wrestler Syko Stu and unleashing more than 20 punches while Stu lay unconscious. The video went viral, sparking outrage, and reports have even emerged of an ongoing investigation of the incident by the LAPD.

Now, during a recent livestream, Rampage Jackson came out with a surprising statement as he revealed, “This don’t got nothing to do with what’s going on, but all I’m going to say is that my son hasn’t been the same since his mom got m*****d. He hasn’t. And I know that. And I’ve been trying to be there for him and make him laugh and cheer him up and everything but I’m not a psychiatrist. I don’t know what the f– to do..”

He continued, “I know my kids, he hasn’t been the same with me. Like, he’s been distant from me. He wants to be more of a man and more of this. I don’t know how to deal with this s–.”

So who was Raja’s mother? Public records remain sparse. Born in Memphis in 2001, Raja’s mother reportedly struggled with substance addiction during pregnancy. That led to Rampage gaining custody early in his son’s life. The two lived together alongside Rampage’s other children from different relationships.

But tragedy struck later. The details remain unclear and underreported, but Rampage now says her violent death left Raja forever changed. That loss, he insists, explains the anger seen in Los Angeles.

Still, not everyone accepts that as an excuse. WWE veteran John “Bradshaw” Layfield, better known as JBL, tore into Raja’s actions on the ‘Something to Wrestle’ podcast. According to him, the fault lay with Raja Jackson. He further explained, “I don’t care what happens. I don’t care if it just happened in the back. A guy’s down and out, and you just keep punching him. That—there’s no call for that.”

And so, a fight that never should have happened now casts a long shadow over Rampage Jackson’s legacy and Raja’s future. However, reports have emerged that Syko Stu is now on the mend but still dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

Syko Stu’s health update emerges even as Rampage Jackson points to his son’s troubled past

Stuart Smith, also known as ‘Syko Stu’, the independent wrestler, who was left in critical care after Raja Jackson’s shocking assault at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event, is no longer unconscious. As mentioned above, the incident spiraled when Jackson unleashed a barrage of punches on Stu, even after he appeared unresponsive inside the ring. The brutal sequence left him hospitalized and fighting for stability in the hours that followed.

Now, a glimmer of relief has surfaced. According to online reports, a new photo shared from the hospital shows Stu awake, smiling alongside loved ones. The image brought hope to fans who feared the worst in the days after the violent encounter.

Douglas Malo, a fellow wrestler who was present at the KnokX Pro event and was the first to come to Stu’s rescue, has been among those checking in on him. Speaking to TMZ Sports on August 27, Malo offered insight into his condition. According to him, “[Stu] remembers most of the earlier part of the day. He’s talking a little bit. He’s alert. He’s still dealing with some very serious injuries — not life-threatening, but facial injuries and things like that.”

In response, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to assist Stu and his family with the mounting medical bills tied to his care. The fundraiser has quickly become a focal point for fans desperate to contribute, a tangible show of solidarity at a moment when Stu needs it most.

Yet, the fallout is far from over. Raja Jackson faces potential legal consequences, while Syko Stu begins a long recovery both inside and outside the hospital. While Rampage Jackson’s words reveal the pain of a father trying to protect his son, but also the weight of a tragedy that has seemingly shaped Raja’s life since childhood.