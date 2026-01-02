The year has started on an uneasy note for UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev, as fresh health-related concerns have spread rapidly online. This time, however, the focus has shifted away from Chimaev himself and toward viral claims about the health deterioration of his close ally and longtime friend, Ramzan Kadyrov. Reports indicate that Kadyrov had scheduled a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 25.

However, he reportedly withdrew at the last moment due to a sudden health emergency, which hospitalized him. Rumors have long claimed that Ramzan Kadyrov suffers from pancreatic necrosis, a life-threatening condition with mortality rates up to 80 percent. As a result, social media users quickly spread viral death claims, triggering alarming headlines worldwide.

What we know about Ramzan Kadyrov’s current health situation

Ramzan Kadyrov’s health reportedly began deteriorating while he was in Moscow, according to independent Russian media outlets. He traveled there to attend a State Council meeting, but then his condition worsened sharply, and authorities rushed the warlord to the Central Clinical Hospital of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

“A source from Kadyrov’s inner circle stated that they had difficulty reviving him in Moscow, after which he returned home and has not appeared in public since,” the newspaper writes.

As a result, the Chechen warlord’s current status remains unconfirmed. Even before his trip to Moscow, he spent most of his time at home or in a private clinic in Grozny. Reports suggest that the Kremlin now seeks a potential successor.

In May, Ramzan Kadyrov had formally requested to step down as head of the Chechen state. However, this is not the first time he has asked: Russian media note that he made similar requests in 2022, 2017, and 2016, none of which authorities approved.

Kadyrov has also maintained contact with German doctors and has frequently traveled to Dubai for medical care. He made his most recent public appearance when he awarded Khamzat Chimaev the “Athlete of the Year” award. Before that, during Thanksgiving, he hosted Jon Jones as a guest during his Chechnya visit.

How the Chechen Head of State gave Khamzat Chimaev a career boost

No matter what the world says, Khamzat Chimaev considers Ramzan Kadyrov as his “brother,” who stood by him during his toughest moments. Chimaev has shown talent in sports from the start, but recurring health issues often held him back. Even in the UFC, canceled bouts have affected his record. Still, during those challenging times, the Chechen warlord actively supported him in every way.

“When I broke down, he brought me back and said, ‘If you train, you’ll become champion’, and as he said, we returned to the sport. He brought me back to the sport and I became champion. Alhamdulilah,” Chimaev told Obzor Press before UFC 319.

After claiming the belt at UFC 319, Chimaev went straight to Ramzan Kadyrov to honor him by offering the title. In return, Kadyrov gifted Chimaev cars and other luxury items, sparking debate across social media.

However, Chimaev’s close ties to Ramzan Kadyrov have also created complications. Rumors suggest that he changed his citizenship to the UAE because authorities might have restricted his visa due to his relationship with Kadyrov.

So far, ‘Borz’ has not commented on Ramzan Kadyrov’s health, but we will share updates as soon as official information becomes available. Stay tuned.