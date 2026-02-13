Ranked UFC Heavyweight Arrested in Miami After Bizarre Scuffle as Fight Status Hangs in Balance

UFC Brazilian fighter Valter Walker, who is ranked No.14 in the heavyweight division, was set to compete in a special grappling match on Friday, February 13, at Karate Combat 59 in Miami against Zion Clark. However, the bout now appears to be in jeopardy, as ‘The Clean Monster’ was reportedly arrested in Miami on Thursday.

“We inform you that the athlete Valter Walker was detained by Miami authorities this Thursday (02/12) at 2:45 PM Miami time,” Walker posted on Instagram. “Consequently, his fight scheduled for [March] remains pending his release from custody.” The post also includes images of Walker being taken into custody by police, as well as another photo showing him seated in a detention area with his hands cuffed.

“Consequently, his fight scheduled for tomorrow remains pending his release from custody,” the post read. It also revealed that Walker is seeking legal support from local experts. “We are currently seeking Miami-based lawyers for immediate legal support. If you are or know a professional in the area, please contact us urgently via Direct Message (DM).”

The development follows an earlier altercation involving Walker and Clark. During the final face-off and press conference, tensions boiled over between the two competitors. Clark reportedly lunged at Walker, grabbing his arm and pulling him down, which sparked a brief physical confrontation. Security personnel quickly intervened to separate them, and Walker appeared to throw a kick toward Clark as the situation escalated.