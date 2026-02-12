Ranked UFC Veteran Admits to Serving in Restaurants Ahead of Octagon Return at Houston

UFC is all set to mark its 10th visit to Houston, Texas, on February 21, 2026, with fighters spending time training for their respective bouts. However, while the athletes lock themselves into a strict routine with no distractions, a veteran UFC star revealed to have working at a restaurant ahead of the fight night.

It’s the ranked No. 12 welterweight fighter, Geoff Neal. Ahead of his highly anticipated 170 lbs bout against Uros Medic, the ‘Handz of Steel’ has been working as a waiter at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain before performing in front of his home audience this month.

Geoff Neal reveals working at Texas Roadhouse restaurant ahead of UFC Houston return

“I can’t work at Moxy’s no more. I recently went back to the Texas Roadhouse. Texas Roadhouse is way different, I feel. It’s way more…. I mean, you don’t stay at work super late. You know what I mean, it’s a family restaurant. So it’s way different, and that’s the thing. I know myself better than that,” the UFC veteran told James Lynch in a Home of Fight interview.

A star welterweight fighter actually working as a waiter could point to one problem. Money! And with fighters like Ethyn Ewing working simultaneously as a construction worker, drawing that parallel isn’t out of left field. However, for Neal, it’s different. Although the Texan powerhouse accepted that working as a waiter brings good side income, he also labeled the process as something that keeps him active and engaged even in training camp.

But Neal, who is currently working at Texas Roadhouse, definitely has a different story. For the unversed, the welterweight standout revealed having addiction problems, with drinking being one of them. At his previous workplace at Moxy’s, getting a drink after work was apparently easy. For that reason, the welterweight fighter made a conscious choice to work at the current restaurant, which has more of a family atmosphere where liquor isn’t as prominent. And after making that switch, Neal saw some notable improvements.

“The whole time I would want to stop, but I would still put myself into situations like, bro, you know damn well you are not going to be able to control yourself. So why are you putting yourself in that situation? I’m not going to go out and have a drink, or I’m not going to have one drink. It’s just never like that for me. I have to just cut a lot of friends. I stopped going to certain places. So, it’s kinda like I isolate myself,” he added at the Home of Fight interview.

Now, after the UFC 170 lbs veteran opened up about his vices and switched workplaces, Neal also shed light on the next match coming up against Uros Medic.

Geoff Neal is ready to throwdown with Uros Medic

For a long time, Geoff Neal stood as one of the crucial contenders who always felt like he was a few steps away from getting a title shot. He got the opportunity to defeat Carlos Prates at UFC 319, but the Brazilian ended up flat-lining him with a vicious spinning back elbow, pulling off a very impressive knockout.

However, ‘Handz of Steel’ decided to face an up-and-coming Uros Medic at UFC Houston to see whether he could live up to the veteran tag. But it’s not going to be an easy outing, as the Serbian is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and has never seen a decision in his career. Expecting a firefight, Neal believes it’s again going to be a first-round finish, and the Texan feels it will be him who gets it.

“Stylistically, he’s good. He’s aggressive. He goes for the knockout. And it’s like, I always say for all my fights, this is one of fights that can potentially end in the first round. This is one of those fights, and I think I got the edge on speed and power, so I feel like I should take that one,” Neal added in the Home of Fight Interview.

Now, the 35-year-old isn’t wrong to expect fireworks in the matchup. However, if he actually wants to win the fight, ‘Handz of Steel’ might have to take a subtle approach, as throwing down with Medic in the pocket could be the wrong decision. Instead, Neal can use his impeccable boxing footwork to keep his opponent at bay while picking his shots and then look for a knockout.

That said, as Geoff Neal looks forward to a stellar comeback, do you think he’s going to win the fight at UFC Fight Night Houston? Let us know in the comments section below.