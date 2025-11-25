Rare Footage of Khamzat Chimaev Taking Down Jon Jones Makes Rounds on the Internet

Rare footage of Khamzat Chimaev and Jon Jones has started circulating online, sparking the kind of excitement that only two physically insane athletes can elicit. Nobody seems to know where the moment was captured or why it suddenly emerged, but fans are examining every frame; partly for fun, partly for what it might reveal about both men.

For ‘Borz,’ it’s another unexpected spotlight moment in a week already dominated by speculation about possible superfights. For ‘Bones,’ it’s just more fuel added to an already chaotic conversation about potential opponents. But the real chaos starts once the footage plays.

Khamzat Chimaev overpowers Jon Jones in viral clip

The video is only a few seconds long, yet it was enough to ignite MMA social media. Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t posture or flex; he simply gets his hands on Jones, transfers his weight, and “the greatest fighter of all time” is airborne. So, does the fight escalate? Nope. Jones simply bursts out laughing, and Chimaev joins him.

For a second, the two scariest guys in the sport look like oversized toddlers wrestling in a park. Playful and harmless, yet still remarkable. And that is what causes everyone to pause. It’s not that ‘Borz’ brought the former heavyweight champion down; it’s how nonchalantly he did it, practically identical to statements he made long before the clip even existed.

In early 2024, Khamzat Chimaev was asked about Jones and responded, “Depends on the weight class… he’s now a heavyweight. You’re asking me? For sure, I think I will win.” No laughter, no teasing, just unwavering belief. He even explained why: Jones’ toughest battles were against Alexander Gustafsson, with whom Chimaev had trained for years.

“I become a fighter with Alex… for sure I want to fight with Jones. It will be big history if we fight.” At the time, fans treated it like classic Chimaev bravado. However, with this video floating around, the comments made by the champion now seem less like reckless ambition and more like a quiet prediction coming full circle.

Whatever happens next is anyone’s guess. Jon Jones is caught between Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira for the historic White House event, and Khamzat Chimaev is juggling rivalries in his own division. But the video has added a new wrinkle: a visual reminder that Khamzat Chimaev isn’t just talking when he mentions Jon Jones; he’s actually built to test him. In fact, Jones also praised Khamzat Chimaev’s “character” after the Russian’s UFC 319 win.

Jon Jones is all praise for Khamzat Chimaev

That clip circulating now only makes Jon Jones’ praise from earlier this year feel even more relevant. Long before anyone witnessed the two laughing and scrambling together, ‘Bones’ had already made it clear that he saw something special in Khamzat Chimaev. According to him, ‘Borz’ was more than just hype; he was someone even heavyweights were paying attention to.

And from Jones, a man who rarely hands out compliments, that says plenty. “Heavyweights fear him,” Jon Jones said, adding that Khamzat Chimaev had shown him an unexpected level of respect. “He doesn’t have to be humble… and the fact he respects me that much says a lot about his character.” Jones sounded genuinely grateful.

And now, this fresh footage has given the entire MMA community something to talk about. The respect is real, the curiosity is mutual, and whether a fight between the two ever occurs or not, both men have already acknowledged what the clip implied: they understand each other’s danger better than anyone else. And for now, it seems like Khamzat Chimaev has the upper hand.