Real Madrid Fan Khabib Nurmagomedov Trolls Barcelona Legend as He Lives His Soccer Dream

Hearing “Hala Madrid” can lift the spirits of any Real Madrid fan, and a Barcelona legend certainly won’t share the same excitement. Over time, Khabib Nurmagomedov has grown from the mischievous fighter fans once knew into a disciplined coach and mentor. Still, he hasn’t lost his playful side. He sometimes introduces himself as Conor McGregor to kids on the street and even pulls pranks on Daniel Cormier.

Since retiring in 2021, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been living his dream life. He now jets around the world and keeps building on his MMA legend status. Along the way, he shows up at major events, public gatherings, both religious and non-religious, and high-profile matchups beyond the MMA cage. Just this weekend, he stopped by Dubai, where he went one step further by playfully teasing a Barcelona legend during a friendly game.

Khabib Nurmagomedov proudly displays his loyalty to Real Madrid

After spending last week in Oman, Khabib Nurmagomedov flew to Dubai for the World Sports Summit (December 29–30), where athletes like Ronaldo Nazario, Manny Pacquiao, Paolo Maldini, Ons Jabeur, and more than 70 other sports figures gathered. ‘The Eagle’ mingled with the attendees and shared banter, and he recently joined Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta for a padel game.

During the match, Khabib Nurmagomedov playfully mocked Iniesta, shouting “Hala Madrid” in front of him to tease the football legend, a moment that X shared on ACD MMA. ‘The Eagle’ has followed football closely throughout his life. He even watched from the crowd when Lionel Messi won the World Cup in Qatar at Lusail Stadium in 2022.

However, he has always supported Real Madrid, the Spanish football club he has followed since childhood. His recent teasing of Iniesta, a Barcelona legend, created a humorous moment and clearly highlighted the famous rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The two clubs have faced each other over 260 times across various competitions, producing legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and making each match a true battle of pride.

Even after retiring from the UFC, the UFC legend continues to pursue his first love, football. He still supports his favorite club with passion, and moments like teasing Iniesta show that the excitement and spirit of the sport continue to drive him.

Nurmagomedov gets candid about his love for football

Outside MMA, people often spot Khabib Nurmagomedov at football events. This year, he even joined influencer iShowSpeed and several other celebrities at the Champions League, making a last-minute surprise cameo on live TV with CBS during the final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

At the event, Khabib bantered playfully with iShowSpeed, showing his lighthearted side. He has always loved football. In a past interview with the Fighter YouTube channel, he shared his passion for the sport.

“A lot of football clubs have offered me but I have to little bit become football shape because like football shape is different than MMA… If some clubs offer me [a contract], if they make me interested I’m going to accept it… I love football… [Football] this is my first love,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

In the regional scene, Khabib Nurmagomedov supports FC Anzhi Makhachkala. Back in 2021, rumors suggested that he had signed with the Russian football team, but ‘The Eagle’ denied it a few days later. Besides that, he also follows English Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

So what do you think? If Khabib Nurmagomedov had chosen football instead of MMA, would he have succeeded? Share your thoughts below.