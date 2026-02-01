Real Madrid Star’s Brother Claps Back at Paddy Pimblett After UFC Star Accused Him of Betrayal

“Everyone knows how I feel about Trent Alexander-Arnold. He betrayed us by leaving our club. He went to Real Madrid thinking he’d be the next David Beckham, and now he’s warming the bench for Carvajal. its poetic justice at its finest,” Paddy Pimblett had said of Alexander-Arnold’s June 2025 transfer from Liverpool to Real Madrid. However, recently, Alexander-Arnold’s brother finally fired back at Pimblett after he suffered a major setback last week.

Things have gone south for UFC star Paddy Pimblett since Justin Gaethje defeated him in the interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324. The trash-talking Scouser, often compared to Conor McGregor for his UFC rise, has sparked rivalries with names like Ilia Topuria. Now, after his recent setback, Marcel Alexander-Arnold, Trent’s brother, delivered a sharp reality check to Pimblett.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother shuts down Paddy Pimblett over Real Madrid move criticism

“Paddy got banged by a 37-year-old—that’s poetic justice. You were warming Justin Gaethje’s club up with your face—that’s poetic justice. You had the fortune of passing—that’s poetic justice. Simple as that,” said Marcel Alexander-Arnold, seizing the chance to fire back at Paddy Pimblett in a live stream.

Paddy Pimblett lives and breathes the Liverpool soccer club. However, since last year, when Trent Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool after 20 years with his contract expiring in May on a “free transfer,” ‘The Baddy’ has struggled to accept the decision. He has since occasionally labeled Alexander-Arnold a “lizard” or “ratted,” firing off sharp words at the player.

Now, the younger Alexander-Arnold has reminded him to think twice before speaking. “Come back when you’ve won a championship belt, because we all know you’re not getting past Ilia/Arman. You didn’t get past Justin Gaethje, and you won’t get past Arman. So, when you have a championship belt, then you can talk like this,” Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brother added.

Marcel seized the opportunity and reminded Paddy Pimblett that he has yet to reach champion-level status, while his brother Trent Alexander-Arnold has already claimed a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy with Liverpool, cementing his legendary status.

Heading into his fight against Justin Gaethje, the Scouser carried heavy hype as the fan favorite because of his undefeated record in the UFC, confidence, and slick ground game.

However, Gaethje’s relentless, aggressive performance humiliated him. Fighters like Dustin Poirier and Gaethje himself, after the UFC 324 fight, called out ‘The Baddy’ for his overconfidence.

Justin Gaethje humbles ‘The Baddy’

Paddy Pimblett came into UFC 324 with an impressive record, having only tasted defeat three times in his MMA career and staying unbeaten in the UFC until that fight. He also ignited a rivalry with Ilia Topuria years ago after making controversial remarks about the Georgian-Russian war, which the Georgian-born fighter once openly slammed.

Despite this, Pimblett exudes the confidence of a true champion, a quality that shone last year at UFC 317 when he stepped into the Octagon against the newly crowned champion Topuria. On top of that, ‘The Baddy’ threw shade at Justin Gaethje, trying to intimidate the elite fighter even though he had never faced the elite of the division. Yet, after the fight, Gaethje left the Scouser with a battered, bloodied face and called out his “false confidence.”

“He said my face was not going to look the same after the fight and his would look the exact same. So as soon as it was over, I was like, ‘Well, look at your face, motherf–ker. It does not look the same.’ And he’s going to learn from this. You cannot have that mentality when you come in there. He needs to accept the worst possible outcome, and that’s how you perform the best when the pressure’s the highest, and I learned that early, and it’s such a crazy sport,” Justin Gaethje said during the post-fight press conference.

Now, after his first setback in the UFC, who do you think Dana White and Co. should match the Liverpudlian against next? Drop your predictions below.