Real Reason Behind ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley Not Dyeing His Hair Revealed Before UFC 316

For years, Sean O’Malley‘s bright-colored hair was almost as much a part of his identity as his precise striking. Fans had come to expect it, whether it was bubblegum pink, lime green, or rainbow, like a brand that screamed “Suga Show.” However, there seems to be a noticeable difference building up to his fight against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316.

There’s no burst of color. There is no loud statement. ‘Suga’ walks into fight week with his natural hair. It raised questions for someone who had built an entire brand around being unique: why the natural look?

Sean O’Malley reveals the motive behind not dyeing his hair

The change was not due to a rebranding or marketing shift. It wasn’t even about making a deeper philosophical point. It comes down to something much simpler: time and effort. “I just didn’t want to sit down for it,” O’Malley stated during UFC 316 media day.

He described a process that could take up to eight hours. And as he prepares for what could be the most crucial fight of his career — a rematch with the guy who took his belt — every second counts. However, it was not only about convenience. The decision also reflected some nostalgia.

“I love the pink hair — it’s fun — but… I was kind of thinking that bringing back the OG hair would be pretty cool too,” O’Malley stated. He thought back to June 6, 2020, the first time he colored his hair for his fight against Eddie Wineland. Nearly five years later, he resolved to bring the cycle full circle.

via Imago Credits: Imago

“Thought, you know what, let’s bring back the OG, OG natural hair,” he said, almost like it was a quiet nod to his roots. For O’Malley, this fight is not about flash. It’s not about looking great on posters or delivering a viral weigh-in clip. It is about redemption.

The natural hair may not appear showy beneath the lights, but it reveals everything about where his head is at. There is less to show. More fight. UFC 316 might be the night he reclaims the belt — and he’s letting the fists, not the hair, speak this time. However, it may affect his brand, as he once revealed how his hair has been a key part of his image.

Sean O’Malley credits his hair for helping build his brand

It’s easy to dismiss the hair as a gimmick—a pop of color, a touch of flair to draw attention. However, O’Malley’s goal was never just to be loud. It was calculated. A way to stand out in a sea of competitors. And by stepping away from it at UFC 316, he is fully aware of what he is putting on the line, a piece of his identity that has led him here. In a conversation with Demetrious Johnson, ‘Suga’ publicly stated where the idea of coloring his hair came from. “6ix9ine was the inspiration,” he explained.

He added, “He’s captivating.” The idea was not to replicate a rapper’s wild energy but to tap into something visual that fans couldn’t ignore. This rainbow hair, along with a knockout of Eddie Wineland at UFC 250, became the formula. “The hair plus that kind of knockout was like a recipe for success,” he said.

The timing was ideal, and the look became iconic almost instantly. Fans were not the only ones who took note. “The UFC loved the hair,” O’Malley added. “I had to do so many extra photos and so much extra media just because I did my hair.” The media coverage, photoshoots, and memes all fueled the brand.

He recognized that each new bout represented a fresh color and a new twist. And in doing so, he was not just fighting, but also performing. Stepping into UFC 316 without that visual armor is more than simply a style choice. It’s a quiet bet on substance over spectacle, which he hopes will speak louder than any neon ever could.