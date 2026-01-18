“Reckless”: Versace Model UFC Fighter’s Brother Fails to Impress Fans Despite First-Round Submission Win

Winning early usually buys goodwill. Winning fast, even more so. But for Tamerlan Dulatov, his first-round submission at OKTAGON 82 did the opposite. Instead of universal praise, the unbeaten fighter walked straight into a fan firestorm that questioned not just how he won, but who he’s been beating and where he’s doing it.

On paper, the result looks clean. Dulatov locked up an armbar at 4:46 of Round 1 against Stefan Končar, improved to 4–0, and kept his 100% first-round finish rate intact. That’s the kind of résumé that usually turns heads. So why did this one land so differently?

Part of it is expectation. Tamerlan isn’t just another OKTAGON prospect. He’s the brother of Islam Dulatov, the UFC welterweight who stunned fans with a first-round knockout in his debut at UFC 318 and then made it clear that fighting, not fashion, is now his priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated in his post-fight interview, “I have some shoots coming up and all this stuff, a lot of things coming up, but for me, it’s more important what’s next for me in the UFC. I’ll go back to the gym, start a fight camp again, and fight someone again.”

So, when your brother is already cashing UFC bonus checks, the bar is raised instantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fair or not, fans compare timelines, not just performances. Tamerlan Dulatov’s rise in MMA also carries the weight of a very different spotlight. Like his brother Islam, he was pulled into the fashion world through their eldest brother, Djibril, a successful model who worked with elite brands.

The Dulatov brothers also chose not to pursue higher education, committing instead to the demanding balance of professional modeling and full-time MMA training, a dual path that continues to shape how fans perceive Tamerlan’s fighting career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The fight itself didn’t help calm things down. Dulatov charged forward with little regard for defense, flurrying wildly as Končar did the same. Both men threw caution to the wind. Dulatov dropped Končar near the cage, unloaded punches, scrambled, flirted with a triangle, then transitioned to an armbar. The referee stepped in, calling the submission with just 14 seconds left in the round.

That stoppage is where things really split, and once the clip hit social media, the reactions came fast and brutal!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamerlan Dulatov’s ‘reckless’ and ‘meaningless’ highlight-reel finish at OKTAGON 82 questioned

One fan wrote, “Reckless striking. He should stay in Oktagon for now.” This wasn’t hate, it was caution. The concern here is sustainability. Charging in with hands low works against lower-level opposition. Against sharper counters, that same approach can get you knocked out cold. Fans aren’t denying the finish; they’re questioning the foundation.

Another reacted, “He keeps fighting absolute bin men.” Harsh, but it gets to matchmaking. Stefan Končar entered the bout 4–0, but hadn’t faced anyone with real name value. For critics, Dulatov’s unbeaten record feels padded rather than proven. Now at 4–0, that criticism may be premature, but optics do matter.

One comment went further: “Bros gonna get chinned or gas out whenever he fights anyone decent lol.” This reaction ties style to cardio. All of Dulatov’s fights have ended in the first round. That’s impressive, but it also means no one has seen him manage pace, defend late, or adjust under fatigue. Fans aren’t predicting failure; they’re waiting for more intense stress tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another mocked the accomplishment outright: “I can KO my local janitor in the first round too.” This isn’t really about Tamerlan Dulatov. It’s about skepticism toward regional dominance. Fans have seen countless prospects look unstoppable until they aren’t. Without context, a first-round finish doesn’t automatically equal elite.

One blunt reaction read, “Has 0 meaning if it’s not in the UFC.” This is the harsh reality of modern MMA fandom. Promotions like OKTAGON develop real talent, but the UFC remains the measuring stick. Islam Dulatov’s rapid transition to the UFC only sharpens that contrast for his brother.

The most controversial take focused on the stoppage: “Biggest robbery in MMA history, his opponent never tapped, and this guy is a really bad sportsman with no respect.” This criticism hinges on the referee’s call. Some viewers didn’t see a clear tap. Whether the armbar was fully locked or not, the perception of an early stoppage fueled anger.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this erases what Tamerlan Dulatov accomplished. He took risks. That aggression is why promoters notice fighters in the first place. And at 4–0, with all wins inside one round, there’s clearly talent worth watching. For now, Dulatov is undefeated, dangerous, and polarizing. In MMA, that combination can either fast-track a career or expose its cracks. The next few fights will decide which direction this goes.