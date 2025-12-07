Ref Jason Herzog’s Actions at UFC 323 Prelims Has Fans Divided as French Fighter’s Win Overshadowed

The margin between control and controversy in mixed martial arts is often measured in seconds and that line was put under a microscope during the UFC 323 prelims when what should have been a breakout moment for France’s Fares Ziam instead became a lightning rod for debate. As the final seconds of Round 2 ticked away, referee Jason Herzog stepped in late, or too late, depending on who you asked, and suddenly the conversation shifted away from the winner and toward the whistle.

On paper, the result is clean. Fares “Smile Killer” Ziam scored a second-round TKO over Nazim Sadykhov at 4:59 of the round. Six straight wins. A surging lightweight at age 28. A fighter peaking at exactly the right time. But MMA rarely leaves moments frozen on paper. And fans immediately began asking the same question: did the horn beat the stoppage?

MMA journalist Adam Martin quickly crystallized the debate on X with, “Official time of the stoppage is 4:59 which is kinda odd to me as it did seem like the bell rung before referee Jason Herzog stepped in. Thoughts? #UFC323”

That single observation opened the floodgates, but to understand why emotions ran so hot, it helps to rewind the fight itself. Undefeated in four UFC wins and one draw, Sadykhov wasn’t expected to fold easily, and he didn’t. The opening round saw grappling exchanges, back takes, and survival. Ziam controlled stretches, but Sadykhov weathered the storm.

Round 2 stayed competitive early. Both men traded kicks, clinched, reversed positions, and scrambled. With just over two minutes left, they hit the mat again, with Ziam generally dictating where the fight went.

Sadykhov kept standing back up, refusing to break. Then, with seconds remaining, the tide turned hard. As Sadykhov worked up, Ziam unleashed a pair of crushing elbows, followed by heavy punches. Sadykhov shelled up. Jason Herzog stepped in, and that’s where the arguments began, as we now take a look at what the fans had to say!

Fans left debating Jason Herzog’s stoppage as UFC 323 clash between Fares Ziam and Nazim Sadykhov comes under scrutiny

One fan held nothing back as they came out with, “Wow Jason Herzog in his first appearance back defends his belt as the worst ref in the UFC! Let’s the fight go decidedly too long, let’s Ziam throw extra elbows after the buzzer, then waves the fight off after the buzzer. Textbook bad from Jason. Did everything wrong.” This reaction carries more weight because it doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Over the past month, Jason Herzog’s name has already been circulating online following unverified allegations tied to a broader investigation into irregular betting patterns across several UFC fights.

MMA journalist Harry Mac previously claimed, without independent confirmation, that federal officials were allegedly reviewing more than 100 bouts for unusual betting activity, with suggestions that fights officiated by Herzog could be among those examined.

But another fan pushed back with, “Great call by jason, you can see by the reaction getting up, he was done.” Sadykhov covered up, absorbed unanswered shots, and looked compromised. From that angle, the exact timestamp matters less than the visible condition of the fighter. Herzog, known historically as one of the more experienced officials, may have acted on instinct rather than sound cues.

A more nuanced take followed as one fan wrote, “Good stoppage tho but yes the bell did ring prior.” This view sits in the uncomfortable middle. It acknowledges that Ziam was likely moments away from finishing the fight anyway, but still flags procedural concerns. What do you think?

Others zeroed in on the optics, “Herzog waving it off after the horn now?” That single question sums up why this moment lingered. Fans expect consistency. Either the bell saves a fighter, or the referee beats it. When those boundaries blur, trust erodes, even if the result feels inevitable.

Finally, another view tried to refocus attention with, “Dont get me wrong ziam was gonna win either way but it should’ve gone to the third round.” This highlights the most unfortunate part of the controversy. Ziam’s performance, measured by pressure, patience, and a ruthless finish, was overshadowed. Instead of discussing his sixth straight win, the storyline shifted to timing, horns, and hands raised too late or too early.

With that, the record will show a TKO win and another step forward for Fares Ziam. Jason Herzog’s decision will remain debated, clipped, replayed, and argued in comment sections. That’s MMA. Sometimes the loudest noise isn’t the crowd or the punches, it’s everything that happens in the final second. What are your thoughts on the stoppage? Let us know in the comments below!