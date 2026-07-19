Referee Accused of Saving Kamaru Usman From DDP Stoppage as UFC OKC Main Event Sparks Fan Backlash

As advertised, the UFC Oklahoma main event delivered one of the most exhilarating showdowns of the year. Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman ended up leaving it all inside the Octagon with an amazing back-and-forth five-round contest that saw both being rocked multiple times. However, the stellar headliner was marred by controversy, and once again, it was the referee who found himself at the center of it.

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From the opening bell, the South African former champion looked like he had never left the Octagon despite being out for nearly a year after losing to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319. Every time Du Plessis threw a combination or a kick, it managed to connect with Usman, and that’s how the majority of the first round unfolded. But in the second round, the fight picked up steam.

During one of the exchanges, ‘DDP’ landed a hook that connected flush on Usman’s face, rocking him badly. But surprisingly, the former welterweight champion complained to referee Kerry Hatley about an eye poke. Following the Nigerian-American’s protest, the referee halted the bout for a moment, giving Usman time to recuperate. However, the replay showed the South African landing a perfectly clean punch with no signs of a foul. Had the referee not briefly stopped the fight, a follow-up shot from Du Plessis might have resulted in a finish. As such, it appeared as if the referee had essentially saved Usman from a vicious knockout.

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After the replay confirmed there was no foul, the bout resumed. The 32-year-old again picked up the pace, wobbling Usman multiple times with his strikes. But this time, Du Plessis started using his switch kick more frequently, which proved to be a game-changer. While he managed to wobble the former welterweight champion multiple times, he still couldn’t find the finish. As the ex-185 lbs champ turned up the pace, however, he also started to get fatigued late in the fight, allowing his opponent to fire back.

The fight ultimately went the full five rounds, with the judges awarding Dricus Du Plessis a clear unanimous decision victory. Still, fans were highly upset with how referee Kerry Hatley handled Kamaru Usman’s eye-poke complaint, and they didn’t hold back in their backlash.

Fans call out the referee over UFC Oklahoma main event controversy

Referee Kerry Hatley is a CLOWN. Just robbed DDP of a fight-ending sequence.

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Ref just completely f–ed Dricus from getting a finish and gave Usman time to recover

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Ref stops it temporarily because Kamaru complains about a legal punch. They gave him time to survive. Terrible reffing. Big 2-0 DDP but it was going to end right there

Why are they stopping that? DDP punched him and you don’t f—ing call your own fouls in this sport

Usman is faking fouls to be saved by the ref, otherwise he would already have been KO

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Usman has been saved by complaining and faking fouls.

Why does Kamaru Usman keep looking at the Referee like he’s supposed to do something? #UFC