Referee Herb Dean Reveals Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane Eye Poke Triggered Official Meeting for Potential Rule Change

UFC 321 was a headliner for many reasons. But with the eye poke, the no-contest ruling became its biggest takeaway. While the no-contest rule exists for fighters’ safety, possible loopholes in it cannot be ignored. One very specific example: A fighter can deem themselves unfit to fight, something Tom Aspinall did. According to veteran referee Herb Dean’s latest interview with Helen Yee, a meeting is due on November 4 to discuss how the rule can be improved.

“I think that people are ready to move on,” Dean told Yee while noting that a rule change might have some unintended consequences. “There’s going to be a meeting where we kind of go over that a little bit. But yeah, there’s definitely something that’s going to happen. The thing with the eye pokes is difficult because they are happening in real time, and you have to call it.”

According to the current rule, an eye poke is mostly determined to be unintentional. But if it is intentional, the fighter is either docked a point or disqualified. But the bigger issue is what if a fighter is exaggerating the discomfort?

When Ciryl Gane double-poked Aspinall’s eyes, many believed that the strike didn’t seem to be as problematic as the defending champion made it look. The booing in the Etihad Arena almost seemed to suggest that the official was robbing the other guy of a well-deserved win since Gane seemed to have an upper hand over the Brit.

However, the same is true if the role is reversed. What if the eye poke was injurious and the referee denied a no-contest? As Dana White noted after the fight cancellation, you can’t make someone fight if they cannot.

“We’re gonna talk about a bunch of different scenarios. I don’t know what’s gonna happen with it, but it’s gonna be discussed next week,” the 55-year-old explained.

The other point of contention that rose after UFC 321 was the glove design.

It has been criticized for a long time because of its open-palm design that increases the chances of injuries like eye pokes. However, White also addressed the factor, stating that the design has been previously changed multiple times, but the eye pokes have continued. For him, it’s not the glove but the officiating.

And it’s not just Dean who has hinted that rule changes could be on the horizon.

Henry Cejudo claims a rule change is coming after Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo believes a rule change is on the way after the controversial ending to Tom Aspinall’s heavyweight title fight. Cejudo insists the incident will spark reform. “The athletic commissions need to step up and change the rule,” said Cejudo. “First poke, automatic point deduction. Second time, disqualification.” He also suggested that discussions are already happening behind the scenes, saying, “I’ve been hearing it’s coming soon. They can’t keep letting fights end like this.

“It’s not just about the rules—it’s about enforcing them properly.”

However, it’s worth noting that neither the UFC nor the state athletic commission has yet announced any official changes to the set of rules. But the chatter surrounding changing rules has undeniably amplified since the incident at UFC 321.

Having said that, only time will tell what the new rule change will be, that is, if they happen. What do you think should be done?