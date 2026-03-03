Regina Tarin and Fans Wish Speedy Recovery as Ailin Perez Seen on Crutches After UFC Mexico

Ailin Perez usually goes viral for her unique post-fight celebrations. This time, however, she’s trending for a different reason. Days after securing her sixth straight win at UFC Mexico, Perez posted an Instagram video showing herself walking on crutches with a cast on one foot. No official medical update, just Perez, smiling, upbeat, and talking directly to fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We have to be careful with injuries, ankles, knees,” she said in the video, “But you know what? I’m so muscular now that I’ll dance all over you. Just muscle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Perez (13-2) earned a unanimous decision win over Macy Chiasson (29-28 x3) in Mexico City. After dropping the first round against the bigger former featherweight, she adjusted, secured takedowns, and controlled the final two frames. It wasn’t flashy, at least not inside the exchanges, but it was effective.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AilinPerez (@ailinperezufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, the viral moment came after the fight. Perez celebrated with another one of her now-infamous twerking routines, doubling down on the persona that’s made her one of the division’s most talked-about fighters. Love it or hate it, people react. Now, the crutches have sparked a different kind of reaction, concern.

There’s no confirmation on when the injury happened. It could have been during the Chiasson fight, which included heavy clinch work and scrambles. But judging by her tone and energy in the video, it doesn’t appear catastrophic. Still, any lower-body injury for fighters is worth monitoring. And the MMA community responded with an outpouring of support.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Regina Tarin and MMA fans come out with wishes for Ailin Perez’s recovery

Perhaps the most interesting reaction came from newcomer Regina Tarin, who commented, “Hahaha I loved it.” Tarin, who recently made her UFC debut on short notice and improved to 8-0, clearly isn’t buying into worry mode. Fighters understand the grind. Minor injuries are part of the cycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan simply wrote, “Get well soon.” It was short and direct, and shows that while her antics may split the fandom sometimes, many still come out with support during times of setbacks.

Another commented, “Well, she looked great after the fight. Get well soon!” That’s a fair point. Ailin Perez went 15 hard minutes, absorbed pressure, and still danced afterward. If the injury was serious during the bout, she didn’t show it, and her energy in the recent video indicates that things might not be that bad. What do you think?

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the more lighthearted reactions read, “When you were turning around, I swear I thought you were about to twerk.” That tells you everything about her brand. Even on crutches, fans expect the dance. It’s become part of the package.

Then came the practical question from this fan who wrote, “But how did you get injured?” That’s the unknown. The Chiasson fight featured leg entanglements, takedowns, and scrambles. Chiasson even threatened a leg lock in Round 1. It’s plausible something tweaked there. But until Ailin Perez confirms it, it’s speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the injury is minor, she likely won’t be out long. If it’s more serious, it could stall a run that’s building fast. For now, she’s smiling and joking. And if history tells us anything, the moment she’s cleared, Ailin Perez will be back in the cage and probably twerking again!