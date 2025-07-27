Reiner De Ridder Finds Redemption 40,000 Miles Away Amid UFC Abu Dhabi Crowd & Media’s Disrespect

UFC middleweight standout Reinier de Ridder delivered a defining performance under the bright lights of Abu Dhabi, convincingly defeating former champion Robert Whittaker. In five intense rounds, both fighters displayed grit and exceptional skill, but it was ‘RDR’ who dominated the action from beginning to end. Steady, focused, and precise — his performance showcased why he’s recognized as a battle-hardened veteran, able to surpass even top-tier fighters like Whittaker.

Reinier De Ridder’s rapid ascent stands out, especially when you consider the speed of his UFC journey. Following a short period with ONE Championship, he burst onto the scene with his promotional debut less than a year ago. In just nine months, he has already entered the Octagon four times. With a decisive victory over a former champion in the main event, ‘The Dutch Knight’ has positioned himself squarely in the title conversation — many are convinced he has what it takes to break into the top 5.

Yet, despite such a significant victory, the post-fight recognition didn’t quite reflect the magnitude of his achievement.

Despite calling Abu Dhabi “special” Reinier de Ridder’s real backing came from home

“Abu Dhabi will always be very special to me,” said Reinier de Ridder in the lead-up to UFC Abu Dhabi, reflecting on how his lone appearance at UAE Warriors 51 last year served as his stepping stone into the UFC — a full-circle moment for the Dutchman. But the atmosphere following his latest triumph didn’t quite live up to that sentiment. At the UFC Abu Dhabi post-fight press conference, only a few media members were still present.

One journalist highlighted the situation, stating: “It’s not my question. I just want to say — so, you are the main event winner tonight. But for your interview, there are only four journalists left in the room. How do you feel about this?” Reinier De Ridder, staying composed, simply replied: “Uh, I don’t care. But thanks for staying. Thanks for staying right here.” Unfortunately, the lack of attention wasn’t just limited to the press room.

As the main event kicked off, fans in the arena showed clear signs of disengagement — a trend that’s increasingly evident at UFC events in the Middle East. Even as the energy in Abu Dhabi waned, Reinier de Ridder drew unwavering support from over 40,000 kilometers away, back in his homeland. The UFC posted a video on X capturing the moment they declared ‘RDR’ the winner, with the bold caption: “A star on the rise.”

A similar scenario played out last month in Baku, Azerbaijan, when the crowd began exiting the Crystal Arena shortly after hometown favorite Rafael Fiziev secured his win over Ignacio Bahamondes. This growing pattern of early walkouts raises serious concerns for the Dana White & UFC. As the promotion continues expanding in the region, questions about scheduling, matchmaking, and how to keep local fans invested throughout the full card are becoming harder to ignore.

Ridder outlines perfect scenario for his first UFC title defense

Reinier de Ridder, currently ranked No. 12 in the division, may have just made a convincing case for title contention with his dominant win last night. While the official rankings update is yet to arrive, a title shot might not be far off for the surging middleweight. That said, top-tier fighters are already lining up to face the winner of next month’s title clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, making the UFC’s 185-pound division feel even more stacked.

Contenders like Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov are also jockeying for position, making the path to the belt more crowded than ever. Still, ‘RDR’s recent run is hard to ignore — four fights in just nine months, all victories, with three ending by finish. It’s a résumé that fuels optimism about his future. Discussing what lies ahead, Reinier De Ridder joined the UFC Fight Night post-show and outlined his dream scenario for a first title defense.

‘The Dutch Knight’ said, “Crazy year. Four fights, three finishes, almost finished Rob. Life is good, I’m a top-five guy now. So, yeah, I would say Dricus, I would say Khamzat (next). … I’m thinking of Dricus (winning at UFC 319). He has the Dutch genes, like me. I think Dricus, but we’ll see. Adesanya would also be nice. That is a dream matchup.”

At 35, Reinier de Ridder faces the clock, but his momentum is undeniably on his side. The ‘Dutch Knight’ has charged forward with four victories in just nine months, and his confidence is at an all-time high. As the middleweight division intensifies, do you think ‘RDR’ has what it takes to seize UFC gold before age or wear and tear catch up with him? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.