Reinier De Ridder Admits the Importance of UFC Vancouver as Brendan Allen Saves the Day

It was supposed to be Reinier De Ridder’s defining moment, a top contender clash against Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez that could have rewritten the middleweight title picture. But MMA gods had other plans. When Hernandez withdrew from UFC Vancouver with an undisclosed injury, the stakes of the October 18 card seemed to collapse overnight. Then came Brendan Allen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 25-7 contender stepped in on relatively short notice, saving not just the main event, but possibly De Ridder’s momentum toward a title shot. For a fighter who’s been on a furious schedule, on pace for five UFC bouts in less than a year, this was no ordinary fight week. ‘The Dutch Knight’ knows the spotlight in Vancouver might be his clearest path to Khamzat Chimaev’s middleweight crown!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reinier De Ridder pulls back the curtain on what the Brendan Allen clash means for his title aspirations

When the news of Hernandez’s injury hit, De Ridder didn’t sulk or stall. Instead, he went back to work, hunting for a new opponent. Speaking with SHAK MMA on YouTube, the Dutchman recently revealed how Allen’s willingness to jump in kept the event alive. “I was mostly just very happy that somebody stepped up and took it,” De Ridder said. “We kind of just went down the list of who was coming off a win and who wants it, and he was the first one to say yes. So, I’m very grateful that he took it.”

For fans, the new matchup may seem like a detour, but for De Ridder, it’s still meaningful. Allen isn’t a late replacement in name only; he’s a legitimate threat, having shared the cage with the very contenders shaping the division. As such, the Dutchman continued in the interview, “And I think it still means something beating him, because he had those close fights with Imavov and Fluffy, so out of the top guys right now, at least he has some history with them. And I think if I would be the first one to put him away, of those three, that really means a lot still. ”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That “history” is exactly why Reinier De Ridder isn’t taking him lightly. Hernandez may be out, but the challenge remains. And if the former ONE Championship double champion can be the first to ‘put Allen away,’ it could cement his spot. Every fight tells a story, but this one could define an entire division. With Hernandez sidelined and Nassourdine Imavov riding high off his win over Caio Borralho, De Ridder’s window for a title shot is narrow, and winning convincingly in Vancouver might be his only ticket through.

via Imago November 9, 2024, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Gerald Meerschaert and Reinier de Ridder meet in the octagon for a 3-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Magny and Pirates on November 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20241109_zsa_p175_376 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

AD

His razor-close victory over Robert Whittaker in July proved he could hang with former champions. But to truly earn his shot, De Ridder must do more than win; he must make a statement. That’s the challenge, and the opportunity, Brendan Allen brings.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

‘All In’, coming off a decision win against Marvin Vettori at UFC 318, is looking to rebuild momentum after previous losses to both Hernandez and Imavov. A win over De Ridder could catapult him back into contender status. In short, both fighters are standing at a crossroads, one chasing validation and the other redemption. And now, The Dutchman has finally pulled back the curtain on why Paulo Costa isn’t the one across from him in Vancouver!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Dutch Knight’ blasts Paulo Costa for “too many stipulations”

Speaking ahead of fight week, Reinier De Ridder confirmed that Paulo Costa was actually the first fighter the UFC approached for the Vancouver main event after Anthony Hernandez’s abrupt withdrawal. The matchup made sense, a resurgent Brazilian powerhouse against the calm, technical Dutchman. But as negotiations went on, things got complicated.

According to De Ridder, “Costa was up first. We were in conversation with him first, but he put up too many stipulations. He wanted a catchweight, wanted three rounds instead of five. So we said, if you don’t want it, then you don’t get it.” That, it seems, was the breaking point. For De Ridder, a fighter who prides himself on discipline and challenge, Costa’s demands didn’t sit right.

But he didn’t stop there; his message for Costa was clear, and laced with a touch of frustration as he continued, “If you get an opportunity like that, don’t be an idiot. Just say yes and don’t put any stipulations there. He would’ve had a great chance to be back into title conversation, but he put all the stipulations there and we said we’ll move on and see if there’s somebody else who just wants to take the fight.”

It’s a rare peek behind the UFC curtain, a reminder that sometimes, the biggest fights aren’t lost in the cage, but at the negotiating table. As such, Reinier De Ridder’s road to UFC gold may have taken an unexpected turn, but it’s one he’s ready to walk without hesitation. Anthony Hernandez’s injury changed the script, Paulo Costa’s negotiations fell apart, yet fate handed him a new test, and De Ridder embraced it. Brendan Allen’s courage to step up may have saved UFC Vancouver, but it also gave ‘The Dutch Knight’ a chance to prove he thrives under pressure!